Recently upgraded to a FIIO M33 - mostly due to the increased screen size being a better fit for my ageing eyes...

It is 3 years old, bought from Addicted to Audio in NZ.

It is in great condition with a few minor marks on the back glass, but no drops, dings or main screen scratches or cracks.

Full working order and comes with original box etc. Premium feeling and sounding DAP with surprisingly good battery life given its tiny, pocketable size.

https://astellnkern.co.uk/products/a-norma-sr35

New price was NZ$1400 - looking for $750. Doesn't come with any external SD etc - will need to provide that yourself.

Can provide pictures for any interested Geek-zoners.