Samsung Tab S7

 

  • Snapdragon 865+
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128gb storage
  • Rose gold colour
  • Android 13 / OneUI 5.1.1

Flagship Samsung tablet from 2020 Really solid performance. Nice 120hz screen. I believe it is officially supported by LineageOS if you wanted to try that.

 

In excellent condition other than 1  screen imperfection. There are faint spots on the screen which are most noticeable when the screen is white and brightness turned up. I keep the tablet in dark mode and hardly ever notice it.

 

Comes with the official Samsung kickstand case. Note- the SPen is missing. You can get replacements on AliExpress for about $7. 

 

You can see pics here:

 

These go on TradeMe for anything from $400 - 600. I'm happy to cut a bargain price for GZ:

 

$200  

 

Shipping $10. Pick up / meet up in West Auckland