Samsung Tab S7

Snapdragon 865+

6GB RAM

128gb storage

Rose gold colour

Android 13 / OneUI 5.1.1

Flagship Samsung tablet from 2020 Really solid performance. Nice 120hz screen. I believe it is officially supported by LineageOS if you wanted to try that.

In excellent condition other than 1 screen imperfection. There are faint spots on the screen which are most noticeable when the screen is white and brightness turned up. I keep the tablet in dark mode and hardly ever notice it.

Comes with the official Samsung kickstand case. Note- the SPen is missing. You can get replacements on AliExpress for about $7.

You can see pics here:

These go on TradeMe for anything from $400 - 600. I'm happy to cut a bargain price for GZ:

$200

Shipping $10. Pick up / meet up in West Auckland