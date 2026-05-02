1050ti 4GB video cards or similar (but MUST be slot powered) - anyone have one collecting dust..... I have no real clue what they're worth anymore so don't even know if theyre in my tight budget :D
Only want it to run Sims 4.
1050ti 4GB video cards or similar (but MUST be slot powered) - anyone have one collecting dust..... I have no real clue what they're worth anymore so don't even know if theyre in my tight budget :D
Only want it to run Sims 4.
XPD / Gavin
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