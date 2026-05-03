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ForumsOffers and WantedFS: PS5 (Disc) + PS Portal
itey

482 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 85


#324604 3-May-2026 09:17
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Heya, very unused PS5 and PS portal for sale.

 

Both come boxed

 

PS5 disc version with 1 controller - excellent condition, very minimal use (I'm not really sure why I bought the ps5 to begin with as I've always been a pc gamer!)

 

Games - Sackboy (PS5), Hogwards Legacy (Ps5), Horizon forbidden west (technically PS4 game, but free upgrade to PS5 edition), Borderlands 3 (ps4)

 

$700 for the console and games

 

 

 

PS Portal - excellent condition. probably less than 10 hours of total use. boxed. $180

 

 

 

or $850 for both

 

 

 

Ideally pickup Auckland - Silverdale

 

Happy to provide photos if requested, but ultimately you know what they look like!

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gnfb
2695 posts

Uber Geek
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  #3486979 3-May-2026 11:18
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What version of Ps5 is it the 1tb or the 825 gb version?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

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itey

482 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 85


  #3486987 3-May-2026 11:59
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825gb cheers

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