Heya, very unused PS5 and PS portal for sale.
Both come boxed
PS5 disc version with 1 controller - excellent condition, very minimal use (I'm not really sure why I bought the ps5 to begin with as I've always been a pc gamer!)
Games - Sackboy (PS5), Hogwards Legacy (Ps5), Horizon forbidden west (technically PS4 game, but free upgrade to PS5 edition), Borderlands 3 (ps4)
$700 for the console and games
PS Portal - excellent condition. probably less than 10 hours of total use. boxed. $180
or $850 for both
Ideally pickup Auckland - Silverdale
Happy to provide photos if requested, but ultimately you know what they look like!