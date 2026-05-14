Hopefully this is OK.
I have purchased a graphics card and pickup is on Bassett Rd in Remuera.
Just wanting it picked up and shipped to Christchurch. Can offer $100 to cover shipping and keep the rest for your time.
I can do this Saturday morning if it works for you?
Can do this also if you are in need. I live up the road.
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Creator of whatsthesalary.com and whatstheincometax.com
Also more than happy to do this for you. Can pickup pretty much anytime.
I can't do this I live in Hawke's Bay.
xpd:
Post the address... first in first served... if any arrive at same time, fight to the death ;)
LOL!
I also live near to Bassett Rd and often travel to CHC unfortunately no trips in immediate future otherwise would have brought with.
xpd:
Just remembered why Bassett Road seemed familiar... was there all the time back in my IRC days :D
Huh? What happened on Bassett Road? #auckland and #ztalk was my old hangout.
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Creator of whatsthesalary.com and whatstheincometax.com
I'm the seller of the graphics card on Bassett road in Remmers. I'll post it to you for $100
The little things make the biggest difference.
xpd:
Post the address... first in first served... if any arrive at same time, fight to the death ;)
"There can be only one"
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