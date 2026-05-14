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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Trademe pickup and shipping in Remuera

D.W

D.W

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#324695 14-May-2026 12:06
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Hopefully this is OK.

 

I have purchased a graphics card and pickup is on Bassett Rd in Remuera.

 

Just wanting it picked up and shipped to Christchurch.  Can offer $100 to cover shipping and keep the rest for your time.

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Linux
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  #3490871 14-May-2026 12:10
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I can do this Saturday morning if it works for you?



turtleattacks
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  #3490875 14-May-2026 12:55
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Can do this also if you are in need. I live up the road. 

 

 




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cshaun
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  #3490877 14-May-2026 12:57
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Also more than happy to do this for you. Can pickup pretty much anytime.



muppet
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  #3490878 14-May-2026 13:02
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I can't do this I live in Hawke's Bay.

 

 

xpd

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  #3490879 14-May-2026 13:03
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Post the address... first in first served... if any arrive at same time, fight to the death ;)

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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johno1234
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  #3490882 14-May-2026 13:09
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xpd:

 

Post the address... first in first served... if any arrive at same time, fight to the death ;)

 

 

 

 

LOL!

 

I also live near to Bassett Rd and often travel to CHC unfortunately no trips in immediate future otherwise would have brought with. 

 
 
 
 

Stream your favourite shows now on Apple TV (affiliate link).

xpd

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  #3490884 14-May-2026 13:16
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Just remembered why Bassett Road seemed familiar...  was there all the time back in my IRC days :D

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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turtleattacks
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  #3490885 14-May-2026 13:19
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xpd:

 

Just remembered why Bassett Road seemed familiar...  was there all the time back in my IRC days :D

 

 

 

 

Huh? What happened on Bassett Road? #auckland and #ztalk was my old hangout. 




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Shindig
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  #3490888 14-May-2026 13:26
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I'm the seller of the graphics card on Bassett road in Remmers. I'll post it to you for $100




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coffeebaron
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  #3490890 14-May-2026 13:38
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xpd:

 

Post the address... first in first served... if any arrive at same time, fight to the death ;)

 

 

 

 

"There can be only one"

 

 




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  #3490891 14-May-2026 13:51
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turtleattacks:

 

xpd:

 

Just remembered why Bassett Road seemed familiar...  was there all the time back in my IRC days :D

 

 

Huh? What happened on Bassett Road? #auckland and #ztalk was my old hangout. 

 

Knew some geeks from #auckland along there :)

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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