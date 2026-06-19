The RW4012 is the official model code for the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2) smart glasses. This upgraded version of the wearable tech features an advanced Meta AI assistant, improved battery life, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

These were for my own personal use.

Comes with Original Case ,Original Box and packing . Receipt . Clip set Sunglasses Graduation. Charge cable usb for extended use.

Will supply with the original Ray-Ban tinted lenses. (my prescription isn't much good to you!)

$550 plus delivery