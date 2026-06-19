Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2) Plus Acces
gnfb

2729 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 205

ID Verified

#324967 19-Jun-2026 14:52
Send private message

The RW4012 is the official model code for the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2) smart glasses. This upgraded version of the wearable tech features an advanced Meta AI assistant, improved battery life, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

 

These were for my own personal use.

 

Comes with Original Case ,Original Box and packing . Receipt . Clip set Sunglasses Graduation. Charge cable usb for extended use. 

 

Will supply with the original Ray-Ban tinted lenses. (my prescription isn't much good to you!)

 

$550 plus delivery

 

 

 

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
gnfb

2729 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 205

ID Verified

  #3504549 19-Jun-2026 14:56
Send private message

forget the box end

 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me



wilsys
4 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #3505005 21-Jun-2026 13:21
Send private message

Just messaged you. 

 

Cheers

gnfb

2729 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 205

ID Verified

  #3505826 24-Jun-2026 14:29
Send private message

Sold




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic









Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 