Over the past few months my brother has had a problem with Google Maps GPS being way out of whack when driving on the new motorway extension between Puhoi and Warkworth. At times it shows his location as several kms away from where he actually is - sometimes shows him as being out in the water off Snells Beach.

He has a 2022 Audi. It started when he had an iPhone XR but last week he got an iPhone 15 and it’s still happening. After he told me about this last weekend, yesterday I just happened see this story on 9to5Mac.

Just now I found this on Apple Discussions.

It’s appeared across the globe and there’s widespread uncertainty and/or disagreement about the cause. Apparently it’s not just Google Maps - Apple Maps, Waze and other apps are affected too.

Anyone else come across this?