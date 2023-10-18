Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGPS, maps and mapping softwarePeriodic major glitch in GPS on CarPlay
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
7209 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#309430 18-Oct-2023 12:42
Send private message quote this post

Over the past few months my brother has had a problem with Google Maps GPS being way out of whack when driving on the new motorway extension between Puhoi and  Warkworth. At times it shows his location as several kms away from where he actually is - sometimes shows him as being out in the water off Snells Beach.

 

He has a 2022 Audi. It started when he had an iPhone XR but last week he got an iPhone 15 and it’s still happening. After he told me about this last weekend, yesterday I just happened see this story on 9to5Mac.

 

Just now I found this on Apple Discussions.

 

It’s appeared across the globe and there’s widespread uncertainty and/or disagreement about the cause. Apparently it’s not just Google Maps - Apple Maps, Waze and other apps are affected too.

 

Anyone else come across this?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic
lxsw20
3164 posts

Uber Geek


  #3148779 18-Oct-2023 13:00
Send private message quote this post

Where does the phone sit when this happens? Is it wired or wireless carplay?

 

IIRC some systems use the cars GPS antenna and some use the phones. So if they phone is in a weird spot and doesn't have great GPS signal it can cause issues.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
7209 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3148781 18-Oct-2023 13:05
Send private message quote this post

Sorry don’t know where the phone sits. Wireless CarPlay.

 

There’s discussion in the links above along the lines of your thoughts re antennas etc but no clarity on that. Your thoughts do make sense - but you’d think the system would reliably use one or the other antenna, not throw up spurious results .




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available for Pre-Order in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 