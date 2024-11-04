Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGPS, maps and mapping softwareSim stopped working in GPS tracker
halo1

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#317672 4-Nov-2024 20:52
Send private message

Hi, I am a complete novice to these forums, but thought this would be the best place to get some education and advice. (Thanks in advance). I bought an (admittedly cheap) gps tracker called a G11 https://www.aliexpress.com/i/1005001868408894.html and placed a  ONE "pay as you go" sim in tracker.  It worked fine for the 1st 4 days, tracked, responded to sms commands etc. but then all of a sudden has come offline.  I do not have access to the tracker right now and wondering if there is any way of getting it back online remotely.  I am pretty sure it is the sim as when I text it, it does not respond, and when called, it goes straight to voicemail, whereas before it rang.  The device is in suburban areas, so not out with signal range, and I have topped up sim incase it ran out of credit, but in a few days I would have very much doubt it. 


 


As I said, complete novice here, and hope I've given enough info- any advice is appreciated.

Create new topic
RunningMan
8875 posts

Uber Geek


  #3305312 4-Nov-2024 21:22
Send private message

Given this spec 

 

2G GSM 850/900/1800/1900Mhz

 

I wonder if it is related to this issue reported by @Hwale 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13689 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305315 4-Nov-2024 21:36
Send private message

Youve only got a year left of life on that unit anyway.....  my experience with cheaper "GPS" trackers is that they don't actually use GPS at all, and just give a "ping" from the nearest cell tower, which is not accurate at all. 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78977 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305328 4-Nov-2024 21:48
Send private message

Interested to know why don't you have access to the device. It would be easier to insert the SIM on a handset to check it still works and to register with the Web or app management.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure



Hwale
69 posts

Master Geek


  #3305335 4-Nov-2024 22:02
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

Given this spec 

 

2G GSM 850/900/1800/1900Mhz

 

I wonder if it is related to this issue reported by @Hwale 

 

 

 

 

Yeah, I've just discovered a solution to my problem and I'm 99% sure it's related if OP is using a voda sim. I'll update the other post. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41

Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity
Posted 8-May-2025 13:36

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright