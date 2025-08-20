I own a business, and when coming from certain directions google maps gives an incorrect direction.

Think about it like this:

I am down a long driveway that is a dead end.

Right beside me is another driveway that goes through to a bunch of units and through to the road on the other side.

There is a fence between the two driveways.

Google will direct people to come down the other driveway from the other road and stop halfway down. There is a fence there and no way for people to get through to me.

It needs to recognise that my driveway and the neighbouring are separate and fenced so people need to exit the other drive way and pull a u turn into mine.

There is a height difference, and the fence cannot be modified in anyway. I have put up a sign that is fairly noticeable but you have to look for it, and most people just call when they stop.

Is there a way to inform google about this and get the driveway map updated?

Edit: I have already done this - and read online that it generally seems to go nowhere: Report wrong directions in Google Maps - Computer - Google Maps Help