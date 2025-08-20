Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGPS, maps and mapping softwareFix google maps directions for my businesses driveway.
CokemonZ

1054 posts

Uber Geek


#321476 20-Aug-2025 12:30
Send private message quote this post

I own a business, and when coming from certain directions google maps gives an incorrect direction.

 

Think about it like this:

 

I am down a long driveway that is a dead end.

 

Right beside me is another driveway that goes through to a bunch of units and through to the road on the other side.

 

There is a fence between the two driveways.

 

 

 

Google will direct people to come down the other driveway from the other road and stop halfway down. There is a fence there and no way for people to get through to me.

 

It needs to recognise that my driveway and the neighbouring are separate and fenced so people need to exit the other drive way and pull a u turn into mine.

 

There is a height difference, and the fence cannot be modified in anyway. I have put up a sign that is fairly noticeable but you have to look for it, and most people just call when they stop.

 

Is there a way to inform google about this and get the driveway map updated?

 

Edit: I have already done this - and read online that it generally seems to go nowhere: Report wrong directions in Google Maps - Computer - Google Maps Help

Create new topic
ben28
191 posts

Master Geek


  #3405845 20-Aug-2025 13:48
Send private message quote this post

We have the same issue and have had no luck when asking google to fix it. 
Apple did fix Apple Maps. 
as a workaround you could ask people to use Apple Maps , if it’s correct. 
or ask them to use an address which gets them to the right street maybe an address at the beginning of your driveway 



CokemonZ

1054 posts

Uber Geek


  #3405846 20-Aug-2025 14:13
Send private message quote this post

Thats frustrating.

 

Directions to our street number coming from the other side still do this.

 

 

CokemonZ

1054 posts

Uber Geek


  #3405847 20-Aug-2025 14:15
Send private message quote this post

Unbelievably both bing maps and apple maps directions work fine (or at least well enough this would not be an issue).



richms
28245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3405850 20-Aug-2025 14:34
Send private message quote this post

at home it was always telling navigation stuff do drive down the neighbours driveway which was annoying them with idiot food delivery drivers going to their house and not mine because they seem to be unable to read numbers on peoples houses.

 

Solution was to move the maps location to the end of the driveway instead of being on top of the house. Now it takes them to the end of my driveway instead.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright