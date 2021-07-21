Just received an email from Orcon advising price increases from August 22. That was quick after parent company announced changed ownership.

My monthly fee has gone up to $109.95 per month (addons extra) which is a couple of dollars more than present. But the stinger seems to be in the calling charge (toll call) which used to be Free for up to 60 minutes to anywhere in NZ is now going to cost 24 cents a minute.

It is also not really clear if you have a voip the old Genie for telephone is that going to be extra on top of the monthly fee.