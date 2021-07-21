Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Orcon Price Increase
ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


#288752 21-Jul-2021 10:25
Just received an email from Orcon advising price increases from August 22. That was quick after parent company announced changed ownership.

 

My monthly fee has gone up to $109.95 per month (addons extra) which is a couple of dollars more than present. But the stinger seems to be in the calling charge (toll call) which used to be Free for up to 60 minutes to anywhere in NZ is now going to cost 24 cents a minute.

 

It is also not really clear if you have a voip the old Genie  for telephone is that going to be extra on top of the monthly fee. 

 

 




bameron
303 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2747533 21-Jul-2021 10:31
Just a quick clarification - if you have an add-on that gives you national landline calling included, you'll still get that benefit, the change in calling rates is separate from that (i.e. if you didn't have the add-on, those are the per minute rates you'd pay for that call).

 

There are no changes for the old Genius system. 🙂

ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2747542 21-Jul-2021 10:38
Thanks for that much appreciated




Zeon
3860 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2747603 21-Jul-2021 12:26
With inflation quickly rising expect to see more of this accross other providers (and other services as a whole).




Linux
9067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2747612 21-Jul-2021 12:53
@Zeon was going to post the same thing, I am not surprised at all

MikeB4
17111 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2747633 21-Jul-2021 14:05
I assume that the price quoted by OP is for the Fibre Pro which is currently $99.95pm (Fibre 100 is $89.95). The increase to $109.99 represents a 10% increase. The current CPI quoted by Stats NZ up to July is 3.3% therefore Orcon's increase is 3 times the current CPI. That would seem to be somewhat excessive. I haven't received notification of an increase 

 

yet but this maybe due to us paying our account 12 months in advance.

openmedia
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2747692 21-Jul-2021 15:25
I'm guessing the OP has Fibre Pro plus a Fixed IP address - which their current website prices as $109.95.

 

We've definitely got a bit of an issue as I'd be hoping for extra value add features for the same price, or a drop in price. It appears while Chorus still takes a large chunk of the revenue we're stuck with limited options for ISPs to differentiate.




networkn
27564 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2747704 21-Jul-2021 15:45
MikeB4:

 

I assume that the price quoted by OP is for the Fibre Pro which is currently $99.95pm (Fibre 100 is $89.95). The increase to $109.99 represents a 10% increase. The current CPI quoted by Stats NZ up to July is 3.3% therefore Orcon's increase is 3 times the current CPI. That would seem to be somewhat excessive. I haven't received notification of an increase 

 

yet but this maybe due to us paying our account 12 months in advance.

 

 

When was their last increase?

 

If it was 3 Years ago for example, it wouldn't be out of line.

 

 



mattwnz
18705 posts

Uber Geek


  #2747709 21-Jul-2021 15:51
networkn:

MikeB4:


I assume that the price quoted by OP is for the Fibre Pro which is currently $99.95pm (Fibre 100 is $89.95). The increase to $109.99 represents a 10% increase. The current CPI quoted by Stats NZ up to July is 3.3% therefore Orcon's increase is 3 times the current CPI. That would seem to be somewhat excessive. I haven't received notification of an increase 


yet but this maybe due to us paying our account 12 months in advance.



When was their last increase?


If it was 3 Years ago for example, it wouldn't be out of line.


 



Hasn't previous years inflation only been about 1 percent?

Hope the Reserve Bank puts up the OCR to get inflation in NZ under control

Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2747795 21-Jul-2021 18:35
I got an email saying price increase as of 02/09/21.

I pay $89.95 for Fibre Pro (I got a $10p/m discount for re-signing) and in my email my increase is only 0.98c extra a month.

Orcon has been rock solid and I have had no issues ever, literally ever. 10/10 would Orcon again.

openmedia
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2747910 22-Jul-2021 00:16
Dial111: I got an email saying price increase as of 02/09/21.

I pay $89.95 for Fibre Pro (I got a $10p/m discount for re-signing) and in my email my increase is only 0.98c extra a month.

Orcon has been rock solid and I have had no issues ever, literally ever. 10/10 would Orcon again.

 

I've been with Orcon 10+ years now since I switched from Paradise.net. They have been awesome thru all my recent house changes and plan changes etc.

 

My issue is I'm not seeing the triple/quad play deals I'd expect to see by now. I want a deal that includes all of our mobiles, plus internet, plus some premium TV for less than I currently pay - because that is what my parents get in the UK. In some respects we lead, like fibre to the home, but in other areas we're way behind trends.

 

Yes I know their market is larger etc, but I thought by now we'd see some decent competition here, but we still appear to be constrained by Chorus.




linw
2499 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2749651 26-Jul-2021 08:35
My previously free national calling landline addon is going to cost $5 from September. Still cheaper than most landline $10 fees. Guess I have been 'lucky' with the free addon for many years, though!

nztim
2309 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2749725 26-Jul-2021 09:18
openmedia:

 

because that is what my parents get in the UK. In some respects we lead, like fibre to the home, but in other areas we're way behind trends.

 

 

UK are still on VDSL in most places as you have said

 

The fibre network has to be paid for some how, it cost billions of dollars of Tax Payers money that is "loaned" to Chorus

 

Chorus still have to pay that back




tripper1000
1465 posts

Uber Geek


  #2749859 26-Jul-2021 11:26
mattwnz:  Hasn't previous years inflation only been about 1 percent? Hope the Reserve Bank puts up the OCR to get inflation in NZ under control

 

I think we have a lot more of this to look forward to. Many companies holding their breath, waiting for someone to blink first. Bit easier to sell price rises in the post lock down boom as well I think.

 

Real inflation has been huge (10's of %), it's just that the inflation index doesn't account for the cost of homes. Maybe the Reserve Bank will exclude some other measures (petrol, tax and groceries?)  to make inflation look good again. The Reserve bank trying to control inflation with it's limited tool box has contributed to house price rises. The Govt needs to get involved with spending/borrowing/building decisions that compliment the Reserve Bank targets.

richms
25231 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2749860 26-Jul-2021 11:46
Those inflation figures are absurdly low. I would think 20% is closer to what has gone up since pandemic last year with fuel, places upping prices for minumum wage and other increased costs. $1.70 per piece at the sushi place near work. 8 years ago it was $1.20, last year $1.50. I expect a lot more places will be shifting upwards signifigantly once the borders open and things are "normal".

 

As for tripple play etc - hate the idea. Why should things be cheaper because you get them all together when they're totally different products. Other than the billing system there is no savings like when you get physical items all together. It just means that one area is subsidizing another and if its one I have no interest in buying like pay TV or a landline, it means the standard internet connection cost is skewed up to make the bundle more attactive.




tripper1000
1465 posts

Uber Geek


  #2749950 26-Jul-2021 14:28
I believe package deals is a strategy to reduce churn. It makes the move away so much more painful that many don't bother. You know customer acquisition is an expensive game when they're trying to entice you with "free" TV's, washers and fridges.

 

They're reselling someone else's product, and seldom do more fingers in the pie equate to reduced costs.

