Hi all,

Just seen this thread and thought it might be helpful to add a general comment.

In my experience the limitation when using IPv6 has always been device support.

The main device support issue being that Android (which includes Android Smart TVs) does not support DHCPv6- only SLAAC. It seems that even in 2021 Google has plans to add DHCPv6 into Android support.

The implication of that is you must use a 64 Bit Prefix (/64 subnet) on your LAN side. For Orcon (in this case) you may be given a 56 Bit Prefix (or /56 subnet) this needs to be subnetted to a /64 subnet on the LAN side if you want Android devices to use global IPv6 addresses (note:- link-local address starting FE80: will still be created if the LAN prefix is something other than 64 Bits).

I found this link:-

https://www.networkacademy.io/ccna/ipv6/stateless-address-autoconfiguration-slaac

Which describes the SLAAC setup quite well. For it to work as expected a /64 prefix is required. The other 64 bits of the IPv6 address are built from the MAC address of the device.

It can be frustrating trying to setup and test IPv6 if you happen to use an Android device- everything may look correctly setup on your router but the device you are using just will not use global IPv6 if a 64 Bit prefix is not used. As noted above you will still get a link-local address but that isn’t much use for internet traffic.

Good luck everyone- I hope this helps at least one other person or saves them some time 😀

Kind Regards,

AndyB.