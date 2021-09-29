I switched from Stuff Fibre to Slingshot on the frontline workers deal. The transfer was seamless - no worries there. I'm on the 100/20 fibre plan using a TP Link Deco system (all on ethernet backhaul). I usually get 100-105Mbps down, wired and wireless.

However, lately I've been only getting 60-65Mbps. I have tried all the troubleshooting steps, including removing the TP Links and trying the ISP router, turning off wifi and only connecting 1 device by ethernet. I have a mix of wireless and wired devices (PC, IOS, Android and Xbox). Testing using the Ookla apps, various speed test websites, and the Xbox speed test.

I have emailed Slingshot a couple of times in the past week but I never get a response. The phone wait times are long atm and I dread going through all the troubleshooting with a helpdesk. In my last email to Slingshot (on Monday) I asked if I could just switch to the 900/450 plan (please take my money!). I still haven't had any reply from them. I guess they are very busy and have most staff working remotely.

I am aware that this is a free service in my case (for 6 months) and maybe I should just suck it up.

Anyway, if anyone has any ideas or troubleshooting steps I've missed let me know. I'm also interested to hear if anyone else has had poor speed on Slingshot (or Vocus) recently.