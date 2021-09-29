Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New to Slingshot - speed hasn't been great lately
#289793 29-Sep-2021 13:58
I switched from Stuff Fibre to Slingshot on the frontline workers deal. The transfer was seamless - no worries there. I'm on the 100/20 fibre plan using a TP Link Deco system (all on ethernet backhaul). I usually get 100-105Mbps down, wired and wireless.

 

However, lately I've been only getting 60-65Mbps. I have tried all the troubleshooting steps, including removing the TP Links and trying the ISP router, turning off wifi and only connecting 1 device by ethernet. I have a mix of wireless and wired devices (PC, IOS, Android and Xbox). Testing using the Ookla apps, various speed test websites, and the Xbox speed test.

 

I have emailed Slingshot a couple of times in the past week but I never get a response. The phone wait times are long atm and I dread going through all the troubleshooting with a helpdesk. In my last email to Slingshot (on Monday) I asked if I could just switch to the 900/450 plan (please take my money!). I still haven't had any reply from them. I guess they are very busy and have most staff working remotely.

 

I am aware that this is a free service in my case (for 6 months) and maybe I should just suck it up.

 

Anyway, if anyone has any ideas or troubleshooting steps I've missed let me know. I'm also interested to hear if anyone else has had poor speed on Slingshot (or Vocus) recently.

  #2786414 29-Sep-2021 15:59
Stuff Fibre + Slingshot are the exact same network powered by Vocus so in your case speeds will be the exact same.

Ensure you’re using DHCP on VLAN 10 and that nothing else on your network is dragging your speeds down.




  #2786658 29-Sep-2021 21:50
Make sure you’re using DHCP. I switched recently from Spark (PPPoE), and once the switch had taken place I didn’t have to adjust the settings in my router which I thought was odd as I knew that Slingshot used DHCP. Left it for a bit, did some speedtests (I’m on gigabit) and results were substantially lower than Spark. Redid the connection using DHCP, speeds were faster than Spark. I get about 935/570 wired. 




  #2787051 30-Sep-2021 14:18
Thanks for the suggestions. I have checked and yep, DHCP is on. And the speed issues have only been noticed in the last 2 weeks or so. The first few weeks with Slingshot were perfect.

 

Anyway, I'm sitting on hold to the helpdesk now. I'm just going to suck it up and upgrade to the 900/450 plan then hopefully get some better results. They must be really behind on emails as I never recieved any reply.



  #2787081 30-Sep-2021 14:56
Constraint is in your network so upgrading profile will result in exactly the same throughput.




  #2787093 30-Sep-2021 15:24
I am on Vocus (Orcon) and my speed is ALWAYS 104/25. 

  #2787632 1-Oct-2021 12:45
Update - I upgraded to 'Gigantic', the 900/450 plan yesterday. Now I'm consistently getting 947/520 so I'm very happy with that. 

 

I still have no idea what was causing my issue to be stuck at ~65Mbps on the 100/20 plan. 

  #2787645 1-Oct-2021 13:11
  #2787654 1-Oct-2021 13:41
Certainly suggests there was a profile issue on ISP end, given it's now fixed.

