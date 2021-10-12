Tomahawk66

Until two days ago I have been thrilled with the speeds I get via my copper broadband line with Slingshot. I have unlimited broadband. I can easily stream movies and watch them in 1080dp. I use a cat 6 cable to connect. No wi fi. Two days ago I started having issues, web pages started timing out. Last night I ran CC Cleaner to clear cookies etc. Ran Malwarebytes to check for viruses etc. Did a full system anti-virus scan. Nothing came up on any of them. I have taken the phone jack out of the wall and put it back in again. I have turned the whole router off over night in the hope that re starting it this morning might make it go properly again. Nope!

I couldn't even log into my Slingshot account because it timed out just before. Am hoping this will actually go through.

Can anyone offer any ideas?

Thank you.