Orcon Landline Over ONT rather than Modem

CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


#290270 31-Oct-2021 09:15
Send private message

Does orcon offer landline over the ONT rather than the NF18V or can you do it over the ONT like we have currently so we can Byo modem. Alternatively do they give you SIP credentials instead and use an ATA

 1 | 2
cyril7
8716 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2804553 31-Oct-2021 09:18
Send private message

Cannot tell you specifically if Orcon will give out the SIP details, but why not just port it to 2Talk or Hero, then you can use whatever ATA/phone you want and no hassle when moving ISP in future.

 

Same independance idea as moving to a non ISP email service we all went through years ago

 

Cyril

Behodar
8255 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2804558 31-Oct-2021 09:36
Send private message

I don't know whether this is still correct or not, but it used to be (although apparently the MAC spoofing is no longer required).

MadEngineer
2996 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2804560 31-Oct-2021 09:38
Send private message

No and no unfortunately.

However if you look at the two pinned threads one page prior you’ll see instructions on how to do this with an ATA adapter.




nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2804572 31-Oct-2021 10:18
Send private message

If you want your Landline over the ONT switch to Sky Broadband same Vocus network as Orcon but voice is delivered over the ONT port

quickymart
8679 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2804573 31-Oct-2021 10:20
Send private message

I believe Spark provide a phone line via the ONT as well.

bameron
303 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2805036 1-Nov-2021 08:36
Send private message

Does orcon offer landline over the ONT rather than the NF18V or can you do it over the ONT like we have currently so we can Byo modem. Alternatively do they give you SIP credentials instead and use an ATA

 

Yes, voice over your ONT's POTS or TEL port is possible. PM me with your account info and I'll ask the team to swap you over.

CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


  #2805139 1-Nov-2021 10:11
Send private message

Looking at switching from Spark but still looking at options but being able to is a massive plus thanks for the info.



bameron
303 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2805140 1-Nov-2021 10:14
Send private message

CNZ:

 

Looking at switching from Spark but still looking at options but being able to is a massive plus thanks for the info.

 

 

Sweet as! If you're creating a new Orcon fibre account with voice, ONT voice will be the default - no need to do anything manually. :)

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1879 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805175 1-Nov-2021 10:55
Send private message

Behodar:

 

I don't know whether this is still correct or not, but it used to be (although apparently the MAC spoofing is no longer required).

 

 

It was never required, it was a myth.

MadEngineer
2996 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2807009 3-Nov-2021 20:12
Send private message

bameron:

 

CNZ: Does orcon offer landline over the ONT rather than the NF18V or can you do it over the ONT like we have currently so we can Byo modem. Alternatively do they give you SIP credentials instead and use an ATA

 

Yes, voice over your ONT's POTS or TEL port is possible. PM me with your account info and I'll ask the team to swap you over.

 

Good to know that's available.  Question: would this be available to anyone calling Orcon directly?




bameron
303 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2807153 4-Nov-2021 08:06
Send private message

Good to know that's available.  Question: would this be available to anyone calling Orcon directly?

 

 

Yep!

wratterus
1462 posts

Uber Geek


  #2807163 4-Nov-2021 08:31
Send private message

bameron:

 

Yes, voice over your ONT's POTS or TEL port is possible. PM me with your account info and I'll ask the team to swap you over.

 

 

Oh wow that is so good to know! Wish Vodafone would do that....

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2807306 4-Nov-2021 10:02
Send private message

wratterus:

 

bameron:

 

Yes, voice over your ONT's POTS or TEL port is possible. PM me with your account info and I'll ask the team to swap you over.

 

 

Oh wow that is so good to know! Wish Vodafone would do that....

 

 

I wish every RSP did it but I think this is about saving money with Chorus - but there there are vast benefits to this including:

 

Chorus (and other LFCs) push out a new dial plans to all users when new numbers ranges are added rather than RSPs maintaining this

 

They are fully compliant with NZ PSTN tones, impedance and ring cadence

 

For vulnerable customers the ONT is the single device which needs to be kept functional in a power cut to keep a corded phone functional

 

You can use your own router and prod and play with it without interfering with voice services

wratterus
1462 posts

Uber Geek


  #2807322 4-Nov-2021 10:42
Send private message

@bameron if someone disconnected their phone service previously (due to needing a better router than the NetComm), but now want it re-connected through the ONT, is that something you would be able to do via a PM? Or would they need to call the helpdesk as it may now involve a plan change or addon if they actually cancelled the phone service?

 

Assuming they do need to call the helpdesk, should it be as easy as asking for "landline phone over the ONT please"?

 

Thanks heaps!

Dochart
498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2807338 4-Nov-2021 11:09
Send private message

@bameron

Is there an extra fee for switching between Orcon Landline Modem to the ONT?




