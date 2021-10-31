Cannot tell you specifically if Orcon will give out the SIP details, but why not just port it to 2Talk or Hero, then you can use whatever ATA/phone you want and no hassle when moving ISP in future.
Same independance idea as moving to a non ISP email service we all went through years ago
I believe Spark provide a phone line via the ONT as well.
CNZ: Does orcon offer landline over the ONT rather than the NF18V or can you do it over the ONT like we have currently so we can Byo modem. Alternatively do they give you SIP credentials instead and use an ATA
Yes, voice over your ONT's POTS or TEL port is possible. PM me with your account info and I'll ask the team to swap you over.
Looking at switching from Spark but still looking at options but being able to is a massive plus thanks for the info.
Looking at switching from Spark but still looking at options but being able to is a massive plus thanks for the info.
Sweet as! If you're creating a new Orcon fibre account with voice, ONT voice will be the default - no need to do anything manually. :)
bameron:Good to know that's available. Question: would this be available to anyone calling Orcon directly?
Good to know that's available. Question: would this be available to anyone calling Orcon directly?
Yep!
Oh wow that is so good to know! Wish Vodafone would do that....
I wish every RSP did it but I think this is about saving money with Chorus - but there there are vast benefits to this including:
Chorus (and other LFCs) push out a new dial plans to all users when new numbers ranges are added rather than RSPs maintaining this
They are fully compliant with NZ PSTN tones, impedance and ring cadence
For vulnerable customers the ONT is the single device which needs to be kept functional in a power cut to keep a corded phone functional
You can use your own router and prod and play with it without interfering with voice services
@bameron if someone disconnected their phone service previously (due to needing a better router than the NetComm), but now want it re-connected through the ONT, is that something you would be able to do via a PM? Or would they need to call the helpdesk as it may now involve a plan change or addon if they actually cancelled the phone service?
Assuming they do need to call the helpdesk, should it be as easy as asking for "landline phone over the ONT please"?
Thanks heaps!