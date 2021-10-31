Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon Ultra Fibre: Connection drops sporadically
majiktripp

#290279 31-Oct-2021 18:35
Hi all,

Wondering if anyone here has advice or experienced anything similar to what I'm currently dealing with with my home Orcon fibre.

As per the title, the connection to the internet seems to drop for random periods throughout the day. This has only started happening in the last couple of weeks and can be intermittent (but greatly frustrating with WFH as it is and kids to try and entertain/educate...).

I'm reasonably certain it's an external factor as;

1. I can connect to the router reasonably consistently while the internet does not work (as my PC is wired to a patch panel connected to router itself)

2. I can access my servers network shares without issue and transfer files while the internet is dropping in and out. Server is also wired to the router itself.

3. Tracert from a wired connection (and run from the router itself) varies hugely in trip times to the likes of NZHerald.

I have today called Orcon support and they did two things; 1 - updated the router firmware to latest (v51 or so) and 2 - performed a factory reset on router afterwards.

However, even with this, it has continued to happen today throughout the afternoon. On my wired server, I host some game servers and can see the connection to Steam dropping for minutes, reconnecting, dropping etc etc. over a given period. This times with the rest of my devices having no internet access.

Is there anything further I can do here to progress this with Orcon? Are there any "line" tests or similar that can be done, or any other pointers for me to look at or raise with them?

Regards,
M


GSManiac
  #2804846 31-Oct-2021 18:46
Yup happens to me constantly too. So much for powered by google guaranteed by Orcon

I’ve been on the phone with Orcon numerous times and even had a google tech guy try and fix it over the phone.

Orcon also did a factory reset and updated the firm wear but it still happens.

I have noticed a bit of a trend, it seems to happen Around mid day after I’ve left the house and come back. Correlation =/= causation but still.

majiktripp

  #2804850 31-Oct-2021 18:55
I noted that myself to the tech support reps, most frequent between 12pm and 2pm but not limited to that time period alone, just seems to kick off and be more noticable then.

eonsim
  #2805071 1-Nov-2021 09:42
I'm also seeing this, the connection seems to drop in and out for 5mins or so then is stable again for a number of days/weeks. Using the Orcon supplied Google Wifis which have worked perfectly for the last couple of years. Again mostly between 12 and 2:30 though today it seems to have happened around 9:35.

 

 

 

Based in the Waikato.



majiktripp

  #2806047 2-Nov-2021 11:41
I've highlighted this thread to Orcon Support and they've "forwarded to the relevant department" so let's see what comes of that.

Won't hold my breath.

majiktripp

  #2812459 14-Nov-2021 08:32
Slight update here, I managed to capture an outage while having a batch script running which was continuously running tracert against www.orcon.net.nz and it captured an outage which was recurring during the early hours of this morning.

 

I've summarised all of the information and provided the tracert file itself in a response to Orcon tech support (I seem to have been passed off to a technical rep rather than usual customer facing support, which is good) so fingers crossed this helps get to the bottom of the problem by giving them a reference time-stamp to check against. 

 

Will update again if theres any progress.

 

Examples from tracert below:

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2   105 ms     3 ms     3 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3     3 ms     4 ms     2 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4     4 ms     9 ms    12 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

Trace complete.
Doing tracert at Sun 11/14/2021,  4:10:34.81 

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3     8 ms     7 ms     6 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4   209 ms   134 ms   258 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

Trace complete.
Doing tracert at Sun 11/14/2021,  4:10:38.46 

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1   107 ms   127 ms   131 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2   356 ms   399 ms   263 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3  1019 ms   424 ms   426 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4   424 ms   843 ms   586 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

Trace complete.
Doing tracert at Sun 11/14/2021,  4:10:45.77 

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1   421 ms   730 ms   436 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2   474 ms   763 ms   612 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3   537 ms   628 ms   483 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4   605 ms   632 ms   484 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

Trace complete.
Doing tracert at Sun 11/14/2021,  4:10:54.07 

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1   784 ms   646 ms   807 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2   449 ms  1126 ms  1001 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3  1180 ms  1034 ms  1363 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4  1232 ms  1063 ms  1433 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

Trace complete.
Doing tracert at Sun 11/14/2021,  4:11:06.41 

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1  1249 ms  1641 ms  1311 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2  1518 ms   975 ms  1559 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3  1997 ms  1570 ms  1755 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4  1184 ms  1749 ms  1572 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

Trace complete.
Doing tracert at Sun 11/14/2021,  4:11:24.52 

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1   965 ms  1764 ms  1361 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2  1963 ms  1371 ms  1940 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3  1378 ms  1758 ms  1747 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4  2311 ms  1373 ms  2103 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

Trace complete.
Doing tracert at Sun 11/14/2021,  4:11:44.58 

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1  2111 ms  2109 ms  1743 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2  1740 ms  1563 ms  1921 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3  2127 ms  2118 ms  2507 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4  2115 ms  2114 ms  1368 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

Trace complete.
Doing tracert at Sun 11/14/2021,  4:12:08.15 

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1  1888 ms  1557 ms  2124 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2  2534 ms  1739 ms     *     default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3  2290 ms  2863 ms  2480 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4  1926 ms  1519 ms  1877 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

Trace complete.
Doing tracert at Sun 11/14/2021,  4:12:34.62 

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1  2603 ms  1127 ms  2407 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2  1707 ms  2779 ms  1696 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3  2206 ms  2025 ms  2205 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4  1468 ms  1656 ms  2008 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

Trace complete.
Doing tracert at Sun 11/14/2021,  4:12:58.54 

 

Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1  1794 ms  1805 ms  1625 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2  1962 ms  2152 ms  2509 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3  1966 ms  2490 ms  1948 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4  1261 ms  1768 ms  1799 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

GSManiac
  #2812500 14-Nov-2021 09:39
Few days ago I plugged my google wifi straight into the ONT box rather than into the Orcon provided Huawei modem to see if that made a difference. Still got an outage this morning so when I get a chance will get back in touch with support.

majiktripp

47 posts

Geek


  #2812673 14-Nov-2021 16:00
Send private message

Second instance of it again today, outage from 2:33pm to 2:50pm, ran tracert from the Orcon modem itself via the diagnostics menu and have sent two of those through to support along with a bunch of other tracert examples during that period, all bombing out with the times per example above. Really hope this gets resovled as its becoming quite the nuisance...



Spyware
  #2812712 14-Nov-2021 18:28
So this is a 100/20 connection??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

majiktripp

47 posts

Geek


  #2813032 15-Nov-2021 10:49
Send private message

Not sure what you mean by the 100/20 comment but it's a fibre (naked UFB gigantic unlimited).

This morning has been a write off, in and out of connectivity for the entire night and this morning. When both my wife and I working from home it has made it impossible - I've sent 4 emails with details through to Orcon Support now since Sunday morning.

Hoping for a resolution to this soon as frustration is through the roof. Will be looking for a new provider soon.

quickymart
  #2813079 15-Nov-2021 11:55
The "100/20" refers to the speed of your connection, ie, 100 down, 20 up. Is that the plan you have?

majiktripp

  #2813141 15-Nov-2021 12:04
Apologies, I got the context but didn't realise those speeds were an option for Fibre.

I'm on 950/450 Fibre Pro. Test from the Orcon site (now the internet is working again) states 926/335 so in that ballpark.

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
  #2813631 16-Nov-2021 09:00
Tracing route to www.orcon.net.nz [2400:4800:1::6]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

 

 

  1   421 ms   730 ms   436 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:8320:3900:faca:59ff:fe4b:ea17] 
  2   474 ms   763 ms   612 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800::30] 
  3   537 ms   628 ms   483 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2404:4408:3:132:ffff:ffff:ffff:1] 
  4   605 ms   632 ms   484 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [2400:4800:1::6] 

 

 

 

 

Those traceroutes look horrible. The latency is through the roof. The first hop is the BNG which points at congestion between PC and the Orcon BNG.

 

If there is congestion, DHCP could time out if the DHCP packets are being dropped which would result in the BNG dropping your connection. 

 

The other thing is the congestion could make it feel like the internet is down, when its not really.

majiktripp

  #2813709 16-Nov-2021 10:01
Not sure what you mean by BNG? I carried out the same tests from the Orcon modem itself via the diagnostics menu and it gave the same latency results (which was also sent through via email to Orcon support).

 

When you say congestion, are you suggesting that its all within/originating in my network and being bottled-necked through the modem/routrer or that its an external factor that is at play here? (Or I'm misinterpretting completely).

nztim
  #2813776 16-Nov-2021 10:23
majiktripp:

 

Not sure what you mean by BNG?

 

 

BNG = Broadband Network Gateway aka the first layer3 endpoint between your router and the Vocus network

 

if all your tests are with wired network id be looking at your router = you can setup a VLAN10 interface (if you PC NIC supports it) and try plug directly into the ONT

 

Here is an example of doing this with the Intel ProSet software for intel NICs

 

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

majiktripp

  #2813790 16-Nov-2021 11:10
I do have an HP laptop with an Intel NIC so have installed proset and configured the VLAN value to 10. Literally as I was typing this up it dropped out again but has come right now. Will have to wait for an outage to be able to test further.
Slightly annoying as router and ONT box under house (standing room) but have to get down there and get it setup while it's still dropped out.

Is there anything that Orcon can validate from the BNG side to confirm/rule out issues?

