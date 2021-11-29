Thinking of switching. Tried finding this info but it seems to be a secret!!
Hi, its a Kaon, have not used it myself, like all Vocus based setups its dual stack, ie you can use via vlan10 either PPPoE or IPoE(DHCP), so you can use any existing router without making any changes unless you were on an ISP that did not use vlan10
As for the service itself, we have been on the 950/450 plan for about four months, been very pleased.
Cheers Cyril
Using the Sky supplied one. Have had no issues with it at all (granted I'm not the most demanding user of it)
Reports itself as a Kaon AR2140
Link to the specs: http://www.kaonmedia.com/eng/product/pro02_3.asp?pgrp=113&pidx=114
Thanks, guys. I won't be stressing it!! And being on the Vocus network for many years I have absolutely no worries about that side of things.