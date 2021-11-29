Hi, its a Kaon, have not used it myself, like all Vocus based setups its dual stack, ie you can use via vlan10 either PPPoE or IPoE(DHCP), so you can use any existing router without making any changes unless you were on an ISP that did not use vlan10

As for the service itself, we have been on the 950/450 plan for about four months, been very pleased.

Cheers Cyril