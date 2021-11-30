You are confusing 802.1 and 802.11

802.1 p & q are to do with tagging and priority. If you don't comprehend what these are, the only thing you need to do is set the VLAN ID to 10. As per the instructions that @djtOtago linked above, that will set the 802.1q correctly. You can ignore 802.1p.

802.11 a ac b n etc are wifi standards. Nothing to do with your router connecting to your ISP.

Entering a DHCP client ID when not required can prevent an address being assigned. This should be left blank unless advised otherwise.