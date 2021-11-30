Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Authenticating to Slingshot using an Amplifi router
#290722 30-Nov-2021 13:39
Was successfully using an Amplifi straight to the ONT with another ISP. Changed to Slingshot. Contacted them for authentication details (which apparently they don't mail out automatically, presumably assuming their use base all use the Slingshot modem). Indeed when I rang for the information I was met a verbal shrug, a "we're not usually asked for that" and a boilerplate email about modem settings.

Subsequent conversations made it clear they didn't really understand that a router and a modem are two different things.

Nor did they comprehend that a piece of equipment needs to authenticate before it can connect to their network!

Subsequently I managed to get my ASID from someone who knew a little more than the others, but she still wasn't able to advise me exactly what credentials to use. I've tried the ASID with and without @slingshot.co.nz and the password she set up while I was on the phone.

Now approaching 36 hours without net and counting. They're dispatching a modem from Auckland (I'm in Wellington) so it's going to be days yet.

Has anyone got an Amplifi working with Slingshot? If so, how are you authenticating?

  #2821688 30-Nov-2021 13:51
I believe Slingshot is IPoE (DHCP) and vlan 10 tagged connection. No authentication is required. ie Not PPPoE

  #2821696 30-Nov-2021 13:52
https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/900000242163

 

 

 

Have you tried these instructions? I don't think DHCP needs auth creds.

  #2821699 30-Nov-2021 13:54
According to this simply set up the WAN interface on your Amplifi to DHCP with VLAN 10



  #2821702 30-Nov-2021 14:03
If you look at the instructions at Setup AmpliFi for fibre using the AmpiFi Mobile App : Go Wireless NZ Help Centre (gowifi.co.nz)

 

At step 5 Leave the network type set to DHCP
You shouldn't need to supply any credentials.

 

 

  #2821709 30-Nov-2021 14:08
HuttRadio: Nor did they comprehend that a piece of equipment needs to authenticate before it can connect to their network!

 

Subsequently I managed to get my ASID from someone who knew a little more than the others, but she still wasn't able to advise me exactly what credentials to use. I've tried the ASID with and without @slingshot.co.nz and the password she set up while I was on the phone.

 

They probably have no need to comprehend authentication, as port based authentication just works behind the scenes for the consumer. As for the user needing the ASID to authenticate, no.

 


HuttRadio:Now approaching 36 hours without net and counting.

 

Settings are on their site https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/900000242163

 

This is probably the boilerplate modem settings that they sent you. Just DHCP on VLAN 10. Should have you going immediately unless there has been a provisioning issue somewhere.

  #2821730 30-Nov-2021 14:43
Thanks for the replies so far 🙂

The Amplifi seems insistent on a DHCP client ID, so I'd assumed this was the issue.

However, I've noticed it doesn't have 802.1Q or P as options. From memory (I'm not in front of it right now) there's a, ac, b n and another. Could this be the issue? I'd have thought a device bought only a year ago would be crossvompatible with any ISP?!

  #2821762 30-Nov-2021 15:18
You are confusing 802.1 and 802.11

 

802.1 p & q are to do with tagging and priority. If you don't comprehend what these are, the only thing you need to do is set the VLAN ID to 10. As per the instructions that @djtOtago linked above, that will set the 802.1q correctly. You can ignore 802.1p.

 

802.11 a ac b n etc are wifi standards. Nothing to do with your router connecting to your ISP.

 

Entering a DHCP client ID when not required can prevent an address being assigned. This should be left blank unless advised otherwise.



  #2821786 30-Nov-2021 15:47
I use the AmpliFi HD system with Slingshot. Set your network type to DHCP, your VLAN ID on, and the ID to 10. That should be all you need. 

 

I used this system on Spark which was PPPoE, all I had to do when I switched over was to change the network type. I can send screenshots if that would help. 




  #2821991 30-Nov-2021 19:04
Hello again

It seems the issue is that there's no VLAN setting (see pic).

You're right, I confused 801.1 with 801.11 - sorry, sitting at the vets with a sick cat and a dose of gastro myself, and I think this whole thing is driving me quietly mad.

The remainder of the settings, not in the pic, are all for WiFi.

[https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/ef46ebcc1514b683fb03c51491d8c8c4.jpg]

So... what now? 🤔

TIA

Rex

  #2821995 30-Nov-2021 19:13
Are you not using the AmpliFi app? That’s how you configure it, the web based application doesn’t have the VLAN settings you need to get connected. 




  #2821998 30-Nov-2021 19:15
Not much fun having a sick pet.

 

What firmware version is the Amplifi running?

  #2821999 30-Nov-2021 19:17
Are you using the phone app to configure the AmpliFi?

 

Does the AmpliFi have the latest firmware version? I think it has to version 2.4.3 or later for VLAN tagging to be available.

  #2822072 30-Nov-2021 20:04
you can also use PPPoE as Vocus is dual stack anything@anything and password of anything

in either case VLAN 10 is required

  #2822075 30-Nov-2021 20:04
Amplifi firmware is 3.6.2 - it was set to update automatically so that should be the latest.

Definitely nothing there about VLAN.

I have been trying both the app and the browser interface. Setting up with the previous ISP (Now) didn't need the app and took about 10 minute on the phone 🙄

  #2822094 30-Nov-2021 20:23
Solved

Previously the app wouldn't bring up the device when it scanned for it, or stay connected to the setup WiFi signal.

Because @djtotago mentioned the app, I thought I'd given it another try.

It connected, thus giving me access to a menu I couldn't get to before and, another menu down, there was the VLAN setting.

It's been a nightmare 48 hours, so thank you all for stepping up to help ☺️

(Why Amplifi don't give full access to all settings from the browser interface confounds me!)

