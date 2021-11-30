Was successfully using an Amplifi straight to the ONT with another ISP. Changed to Slingshot. Contacted them for authentication details (which apparently they don't mail out automatically, presumably assuming their use base all use the Slingshot modem). Indeed when I rang for the information I was met a verbal shrug, a "we're not usually asked for that" and a boilerplate email about modem settings.
Subsequent conversations made it clear they didn't really understand that a router and a modem are two different things.
Nor did they comprehend that a piece of equipment needs to authenticate before it can connect to their network!
Subsequently I managed to get my ASID from someone who knew a little more than the others, but she still wasn't able to advise me exactly what credentials to use. I've tried the ASID with and without @slingshot.co.nz and the password she set up while I was on the phone.
Now approaching 36 hours without net and counting. They're dispatching a modem from Auckland (I'm in Wellington) so it's going to be days yet.
Has anyone got an Amplifi working with Slingshot? If so, how are you authenticating?