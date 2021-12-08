Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Orcon Power. Not available in Chch?
GSManiac

412 posts

Ultimate Geek


#291846 8-Dec-2021 17:26
Send private message

Already with Orcon broadband and knew they offered power as well. Tried looking into it on their website and can’t seem to find a way to get pricing etc.
made me think that maybe they don’t offer it in Christchurch.

Any clues.
Thanks.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Behodar
8235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2828873 8-Dec-2021 17:47
Send private message

I started from the Power page and tried my address in Whakatane and it asked what sort of broadband I want, but nothing about power. I stopped when it asked for my name, etc.

bameron
303 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2829284 9-Dec-2021 10:41
Send private message

We definitely do power in Christchurch! Rates vary around the country, and we only sell power with broadband, so you need to pick a broadband plan and then select the option to add power in the sign up wizard to see your rates.

 

If you're already with Orcon for broadband you can add power in My Orcon (www.orcon.net.nz/myorcon) - there should be a "Get Power" option in the top menu.

GSManiac

412 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2829479 9-Dec-2021 13:57
Send private message

Thanks Cam !



MadEngineer
2994 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2829537 9-Dec-2021 15:22
Send private message

Interesting. How do their rates compare? We have Orcon for internet and mobile …




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 