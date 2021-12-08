Already with Orcon broadband and knew they offered power as well. Tried looking into it on their website and can’t seem to find a way to get pricing etc.
made me think that maybe they don’t offer it in Christchurch.
Any clues.
Thanks.
I started from the Power page and tried my address in Whakatane and it asked what sort of broadband I want, but nothing about power. I stopped when it asked for my name, etc.
We definitely do power in Christchurch! Rates vary around the country, and we only sell power with broadband, so you need to pick a broadband plan and then select the option to add power in the sign up wizard to see your rates.
If you're already with Orcon for broadband you can add power in My Orcon (www.orcon.net.nz/myorcon) - there should be a "Get Power" option in the top menu.