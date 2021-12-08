We definitely do power in Christchurch! Rates vary around the country, and we only sell power with broadband, so you need to pick a broadband plan and then select the option to add power in the sign up wizard to see your rates.

If you're already with Orcon for broadband you can add power in My Orcon (www.orcon.net.nz/myorcon) - there should be a "Get Power" option in the top menu.