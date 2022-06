So the other day fibre was installed, tec did a speed test on my desktop and up and down were both of the scale Excellent.

However not anymore

Average down is only 160mbps on the speed test up is till ok

I did a speedtest from Slingshot to my box 539 up and 928 down.

So I have checked my ethernet card and is has a status of 1gbps

So suggestions of what else to try??

The assumption I am making is its my side of things that there is an issue....