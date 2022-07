Hello

I have had the Naked UFB Gigantic Unlimited Fibre plan for a while and recently the speeds both DL and UL have been well and truly below advertised. As of late I am getting speeds in the vicinity of 34 Mbps for UL and around 15 to 20 Mbps for DL.

Is anyone else having these issues? is there a known problem with the system at the moment ( I am in Auckland) or a fix

Cheers