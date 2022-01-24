Hey All,

I'm hoping for confirmation that my brain is working, also a discussion around Orcon's offering of HyperFibre.

1) Any issues with stability anyone currently using this has found?

2) Having the throughput is nice, but in terms of latency is it the Generic UFB so around 2ms in the same city, then upwards of 20ms for the rest of NZ? then around 120-150ms to East US & 180-200ms West US (These are how I usually find my speeds to be on UFB, not saying they are standards or anything 😂 )

I had a quick look around and couldn't find a mega thread for HyperFibre, if there is one apologies in advance.

I have recently ordered HyperFibre 4 for my home setup and wanted to see if anyone else is running the same or a similar setup, if they had any issues during setup or if there is anything I should look out for while doing this.

My plan so far is:

Ubiquiti Dream Machine Pro (UDMP), using the SFP+ WAN with a RJ45 SFP+ Transceiver module as the main uplink from the 10GB RJ45 Port on the ONT.

A Unifi U-8 60W Switch connected to the UDMP LAN RJ45 Port, this Unifi U-8 60W would supply PoE & network to my WAP

SFP+ DAC from the LAN SFP+ port on the UDMP into a Ubiquiti Switch (Unsure which yet, I am thinking of the UniFi USW, which has 8 SFP+ Ports)

From the USW to my Primary Desktop - SFP+ NIC using a DAC

From the USW to my Primary Server - SFP+ NIC using a DAC

In my mind this works.... this should allow me to fully use the 4Gbps (Limited only by the UDMP, expected around 3.5Gbps as per their technical specs with IDS/IPS enabled) connection on the Primary Desktop & Server. As well as opening up full 10Gbps between those two machines on the LAN. But networks are tricky beasts, so I could be wrong.

Thoughts?