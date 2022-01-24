Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Concept - HyperFibre 4 Orcon
Hyperion93

#293472 24-Jan-2022 15:22
Hey All, 

 

 

 

I'm hoping for confirmation that my brain is working, also a discussion around Orcon's offering of HyperFibre. 

 

1) Any issues with stability anyone currently using this has found?

 

2) Having the throughput is nice, but in terms of latency is it the Generic UFB so around 2ms in the same city, then upwards of 20ms for the rest of NZ? then around 120-150ms to East US & 180-200ms West US (These are how I usually find my speeds to be on UFB, not saying they are standards or anything 😂 ) 

 

 

 

I had a quick look around and couldn't find a mega thread for HyperFibre, if there is one apologies in advance. 

 

 

 

I have recently ordered HyperFibre 4 for my home setup and wanted to see if anyone else is running the same or a similar setup, if they had any issues during setup or if there is anything I should look out for while doing this. 

 

 

 

My plan so far is:

 

Ubiquiti Dream Machine Pro (UDMP), using the SFP+ WAN with a RJ45 SFP+ Transceiver module as the main uplink from the 10GB RJ45 Port on the ONT. 

 

A Unifi U-8 60W Switch connected to the UDMP LAN RJ45 Port, this Unifi U-8  60W would supply PoE & network to my WAP

 

SFP+ DAC from the LAN SFP+ port on the UDMP into a Ubiquiti Switch (Unsure which yet, I am thinking of the UniFi USW, which has 8 SFP+ Ports)

 

From the USW to my Primary Desktop - SFP+ NIC using a DAC

 

From the USW to my Primary Server - SFP+ NIC using a DAC

 

 

 

In my mind this works.... this should allow me to fully use the 4Gbps (Limited only by the UDMP, expected around 3.5Gbps as per their technical specs with IDS/IPS enabled) connection on the Primary Desktop & Server. As well as opening up full 10Gbps between those two machines on the LAN. But networks are tricky beasts, so I could be wrong. 

 

 

 

Thoughts?

 

 

cyril7
  #2855788 24-Jan-2022 16:08
Hi, what the use case that requires such speeds, I am truely curious. As in essense what you propose will work, assuming the router is truely upto it, an RB4011 will do it for less than half the price of a UDMP.

 

As for latency, whilst a 4G link XGPON might have a slightly lower latency than normal GPON its probably not measuable in real terms, and once the connection moves beyond the ISPs terminating BNG the latency is from there out................identical to any connection method, ie if you have 2mS to the BNG then the latency to server X in Syndey is say 32mS + 2ms, if you are on VDSL with say 20mS to then BNG then guess what, its 52mS to server X, not rocket science.

 

Cyril 

Hyperion93

  #2855795 24-Jan-2022 16:24
cyril7:

 

Hi, what the use case that requires such speeds, I am truely curious. As in essense what you propose will work, assuming the router is truely upto it, an RB4011 will do it for less than half the price of a UDMP.

 

As for latency, whilst a 4G link XGPON might have a slightly lower latency than normal GPON its probably not measuable in real terms, and once the connection moves beyond the ISPs terminating BNG the latency is from there out................identical to any connection method, ie if you have 2mS to the BNG then the latency to server X in Syndey is say 32mS + 2ms, if you are on VDSL with say 20mS to then BNG then guess what, its 52mS to server X, not rocket science.

 

Cyril 

 

 

Hi Cyril,

 

Currently, there is no use case for it. I do have plans in the near future which will increase my throughput usage significantly. But not to the levels that this connection supplies. Having said that, my main reasons are it is a learning experience that I find a fun way of learning new skills. Not just the connection itself, but what follows with the new devices, creating new networks, VLANs, Security profiles etc. Plus using the UDMP it offered a chance to use UniFi Protect as another skillset to learn. 

 

I managed to pick up a UDMP for around the same price as a RB4011, plus the benefit of having all the systems in the same Controller is appealing.

ProbablyAGeek
  #2856053 25-Jan-2022 12:03
Hi,

 

That sounds like it will all work.

 

The UDMP is capable of routing 3-4Gbps. I used to have a UDMP on a 4Gbps plan (not with Orcon) and could get 4Gbps up/down with a couple different devices connected to the SFP+ LAN port, I did had IPS/IDS disabled at the time, got between 2.5-3.5 Gbps with all IPS/IDS settings enabled and only the defaults settings enabled. 

 

I did run into a few weird issues, I had a nanoHD that would work perfectly fine for a while then just stop working when connected to a UDMP LAN port, worked fine when connected to a USW-8 that was connected a UDMP LAN port, but when connecting it directly to the UDMP again would stop working. I haven't had it setup like that in ~7 months so they may have fixed something. 

 

I didn't try to do anything smart on it, the statistics reporting is pretty crap past your initial "Oh look pretty graphs", but it was nice to manage multiple APs, switches and UDMP all in one place.

 

 

 

Hyperfibre is pretty much the same as normal fibre, it's just a higher capacity so you will find latency to be the same.



Hyperion93

  #2856068 25-Jan-2022 12:43
ProbablyAGeek:

 

Hi,

 

That sounds like it will all work.

 

The UDMP is capable of routing 3-4Gbps. I used to have a UDMP on a 4Gbps plan (not with Orcon) and could get 4Gbps up/down with a couple different devices connected to the SFP+ LAN port, I did had IPS/IDS disabled at the time, got between 2.5-3.5 Gbps with all IPS/IDS settings enabled and only the defaults settings enabled. 

 

I did run into a few weird issues, I had a nanoHD that would work perfectly fine for a while then just stop working when connected to a UDMP LAN port, worked fine when connected to a USW-8 that was connected a UDMP LAN port, but when connecting it directly to the UDMP again would stop working. I haven't had it setup like that in ~7 months so they may have fixed something. 

 

I didn't try to do anything smart on it, the statistics reporting is pretty crap past your initial "Oh look pretty graphs", but it was nice to manage multiple APs, switches and UDMP all in one place.

 

 

 

Hyperfibre is pretty much the same as normal fibre, it's just a higher capacity so you will find latency to be the same.

 

 

 

 

Awesome, thanks for your reply. That clears up a few things. 

 

Interesting about the NanoHD, I run an AP AC Pro will be interesting to see if that experiences some dropouts. 

 

 

 

I think that really is the main selling for for Ubiquiti, having all your network, cameras, access control, phones etc managed in one central location. Well.... that and the price. But there are definitely better options out there, just not for the same price point.  

