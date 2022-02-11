Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees DNS - no DNS over TCP using broadband (Wellington)
ethanbmnz

#293760 11-Feb-2022 21:51
Hi,

 

I've found that sending TCP DNS queries to the (new) 2degrees DNS resolvers does not work on broadband - dig reports that the connection times out.
Can anyone else replicate this? (The broadband connection is in the Wellington region)

 

 

 

I don't encounter any issues sending UDP DNS queries to the new 2degrees DNS resolvers, nor do I encounter any issues sending TCP or UDP DNS queries to the old 2degrees DNS resolvers.

 

I also don't encounter any issues sending TCP or UDP queries to the new 2degrees DNS resolvers using my phone (on 2degrees mobile data) tethered to my laptop.

 

(To be clear, there are no problems with general day to day internet usage that I have experienced. What this breaks is e.g. large UDP DNS responses that are truncated and retried with TCP)

freitasm
  #2866695 11-Feb-2022 22:11
Is there any documentation indicating they should work over TCP?




ethanbmnz

  #2866702 11-Feb-2022 22:32
freitasm: Is there any documentation indicating they should work over TCP?

 

RFC 1123, section 6.1.3.2 "Transport Protocols"

 

For related reading: "DNS Flag Day 2020" and the associated blog posts by APNIC and Cloudflare.

michaelmurfy
  #2866703 11-Feb-2022 22:37
Actually, I am wondering if this is a recent change. Something changed which basically broke my DNS servers on my network and I was seeing a whole lot of timeouts to 2degrees DNS servers (new). I do generate a fair few requests given my network is quite big. In the end to resolve this I set up unbound locally here + my DNS servers talk over UDP/TCP.

 

I know this isn't too helpful, but I think @pwner may be able to provide some more insight.




freitasm
  #2866727 11-Feb-2022 23:05
Thanks, I understand that. My question should be “did they ever work this way"?




aspired
  #2866729 11-Feb-2022 23:18
Thanks team for the heads up. I’ll look into this

pwner
  #2867994 14-Feb-2022 10:01
michaelmurfy:

 

Actually, I am wondering if this is a recent change. Something changed which basically broke my DNS servers on my network and I was seeing a whole lot of timeouts to 2degrees DNS servers (new). I do generate a fair few requests given my network is quite big. In the end to resolve this I set up unbound locally here + my DNS servers talk over UDP/TCP.

 

I know this isn't too helpful, but I think @pwner may be able to provide some more insight.

 

 

@aspired is the best person to look at this and looks like he is already onto it.




MadEngineer
  #2868071 14-Feb-2022 10:38
freitasm: Is there any documentation indicating they should work over TCP?


https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/html/rfc1034




freitasm
  #2868110 14-Feb-2022 11:45
Yes, my question is if 2degress ever documented it should work with their network and if it worked before.




timmmay
  #2868131 14-Feb-2022 12:02
DNS is meant to work on either TCP or UDP. TCP is typically used for large queries only as UDP is more efficient. Supporting only UDP means some queries may fail.

ethanbmnz

  #2934312 25-Jun-2022 16:42
I'm back on a 2degrees broadband connection (been away for a few months), and the original post is still applicable.

 

Just wondering if anyone else can still replicate this (minor) issue?

 

 

As an example, `dig +tcp @111.69.69.69 a www.google.com.` replicates the issue for me. (The server address can be replaced with any of the other new DNS resolver addresses, and the DNS query itself (i.e. querying the A record for www.google.com.) doesn't matter.)

 

 

(I am saying 'Wellington region' broadly - I don't want to provide a more granular location in public.)

