Forums > 2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus) > Slingshot network change
Anbo

104 posts

Master Geek


#293905 21-Feb-2022 15:10
Send private message

Hello,

After some brief downtime this morning, there seems to be some changes to slingshots network. Firstly I noticed my latency was slightly higher than normal, then I noticed that there were some changes in the routing/naming? of my connection.

 

For hop 2 I think it was previously cpcak something, now it is cpchn. That part is definitely new. I'm guessing it stands for Henderson in Auckland, not too far from me. Is this a new chorus handover or something?

 

Can someone tell me what these changes might of been?

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  router.lan [192.168.20.1]
  2     5 ms     4 ms     5 ms  v2.cpchn-hn-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.121]
  3     6 ms     6 ms     6 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.1.225]
  4     6 ms     6 ms     6 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.9.197]

 

bameron
305 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2872657 22-Feb-2022 13:35
Send private message

Users were temporarily switched to a different BNG during yesterday's network event which is likely what caused the change you're seeing. Things should be back to normal now!

