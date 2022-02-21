Hello,



After some brief downtime this morning, there seems to be some changes to slingshots network. Firstly I noticed my latency was slightly higher than normal, then I noticed that there were some changes in the routing/naming? of my connection.

For hop 2 I think it was previously cpcak something, now it is cpchn. That part is definitely new. I'm guessing it stands for Henderson in Auckland, not too far from me. Is this a new chorus handover or something?

Can someone tell me what these changes might of been?

Cheers

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms router.lan [192.168.20.1]

2 5 ms 4 ms 5 ms v2.cpchn-hn-bng1.tranzpeer.net [101.98.0.121]

3 6 ms 6 ms 6 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.1.225]

4 6 ms 6 ms 6 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.9.197]