brennanwil:

Hi there,

Feeling pretty lost while investigating my Fibre speed, haven't had much response from Slingshot. I was wondering if anyone has experienced similar issues and whether they were resolved. Below is the speed I reach on my laptop, connected over ethernet. This speed is consistent with the speed test done both through the Slingshot provided router and through an ASUS in-router speed test. I am on the Unlimited Gigantic plan (~950/450). I have spoken on the phone to Slingshot a couple of times, they had me run a linetest, which I was able to do, then they had me run another linetest on a separate device. The results were again consistent.

Setup is router directly connect to ONT with provided cables.

I initially did achieve the advertised speed:

Has anyone experienced similar issues and were they able to get them resolved?

Thanks