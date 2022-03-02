Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slingshot Fibre Speed
brennanwil

#294057 2-Mar-2022 15:45
Hi there, 

 

Feeling pretty lost while investigating my Fibre speed, haven't had much response from Slingshot. I was wondering if anyone has experienced similar issues and whether they were resolved. Below is the speed I reach on my laptop, connected over ethernet. This speed is consistent with the speed test done both through the Slingshot provided router and through an ASUS in-router speed test. I am on the Unlimited Gigantic plan (~950/450). I have spoken on the phone to Slingshot a couple of times, they had me run a linetest, which I was able to do, then they had me run another linetest on a separate device. The results were again consistent.

 

Setup is router directly connect to ONT with provided cables. 

 

 

 

 

I initially did achieve the advertised speed:

 

 

 

 

Has anyone experienced similar issues and were they able to get them resolved?

 

Thanks


liquidcore
  #2877829 2-Mar-2022 15:48
Any other devices you can connect via ethernet and test with?

brennanwil

  #2877832 2-Mar-2022 15:55
Just tried it on a windows laptop, results are somewhat consistent (213 down, 109 up). Should also note that on the other devices, and the ASUS router test, the speed initially spikes to ~900 and then levels down to the displayed result.

 

Edit: I have run the speed test on 3 different laptops, 2 M1 Airs, and an HP Windows laptop.

Mehrts
  #2877864 2-Mar-2022 18:11
Those numbers look suspiciously like the 300/100 plan which is now being offered to replace the 100/20 one.



Linux
  #2877870 2-Mar-2022 18:57
The other issue could be the capacity from the ISP to the test server/s and the links could be maxing out

brennanwil

  #2877885 2-Mar-2022 20:00
I will try switching back to 300/100, might as well pay less if I get the same speed! 

 

Steam download appears to peak at around 40MB, or 320Mbit.

bameron
  #2878039 3-Mar-2022 08:40
Hi there, fire me a private message with your account number or email and I'll get the team to have a look for you. 👍

brennanwil

  #2878628 4-Mar-2022 08:27
The issue appears to have been fixed!

 

