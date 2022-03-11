Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Slingshot - who do I contact to escalate an issue?
lookout

347 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295201 11-Mar-2022 16:58


Kia Ora GZ. I am having trouble with Slingshot. They’ve made a mistake and cancelled my account. I have called them a number of times but I end up talking to someone different each time and get a different story. Thankfully, I managed to get reconnected eventually.

However, it’s not all good. I really want to escalate the issue. They’re now charging me an early disconnection fee and asking for the modem back.

I’ve emailed a few different ways this week; using the online form, replying to the billing email, using the address on myslingshot. No reply at all.

I guess what I’m asking here if there is an email address or contact I can use to escalate issue. I know I could call them but I really cannot go through the hoops of explaining myself to 5 different departments. I find email is much easier for these types of things.

For reference, Stuff fibre would email back almost immediately. Spark have website chat and the option of iMessage or WhatsApp. Slingshot’s comms are pretty terrible by comparison.

nztim
2232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2885141 11-Mar-2022 17:59


@sounddude can you help?

bameron
303 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2885843 14-Mar-2022 09:47


I'm really sorry for the trouble here. If you haven't heard back from the team, PM me with your account info and I'll take a look.

Tinkerer
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2908580 30-Apr-2022 13:59


I had a similar issue.  I ported my homeland away from Slingshot in Jan/Feb but kept my fibre connection with them.  Rang them up to let them know, and negotiated a 12-month discount.  All sweet, I thought.  Sure enough, a few days later, my internet connection got disconnected while I was out of town.  I went through loops to get it re-connected in 24 hours; was then sent a bill with an "early termination penalty". 

 

It took many emails and phone calls to sort that out, then they missed the $15 discount for the following month.  I only paid the correct amount.  Many phone calls and email later,  I was credited $15 for the following month, but it still showed that my March bill was overdue by $15.  I could tell that the one or two Call Centre staff members was trying to be helpful, but their billing system sucks.

 

I've been a customer of theirs for 8-9 years, and have never been late paying my bill even once.  Now, I can see from Credit Simple that it has affected my credit rating.  I raised a complaint with Ilion (Credit Simple) which took almost a month to come back to say that they needed Slingshot to respond in order to correct it, and they have not heard anything.

 

This is beyond frustration.  It is the stuff of nightmare.  It's like hitting your head on a brick wall.  I'm planning on writing to Slingshot by snail mail, along with an invoice of ten hours of my time, at $30-40 an hour.  It is just ridiculous.  To be fair, their service from a technical perspective is good; pricing is good; but their customer service and billing system leave much to be desired.  I might as well go to a "low service" model provider like Bigpipe.  Sigh!

 

The Telecommunication Disputes Resolution scheme can only deal with monetary losses.  So where do I go from here?  Fair Go?  Disputes Tribunal?  It all takes up more of my time, which translates to money.  In contrast, I've got amazing service from Electric Kiwi, even though it's all online.  Great pricing too.

