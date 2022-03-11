Kia Ora GZ. I am having trouble with Slingshot. They’ve made a mistake and cancelled my account. I have called them a number of times but I end up talking to someone different each time and get a different story. Thankfully, I managed to get reconnected eventually.
However, it’s not all good. I really want to escalate the issue. They’re now charging me an early disconnection fee and asking for the modem back.
I’ve emailed a few different ways this week; using the online form, replying to the billing email, using the address on myslingshot. No reply at all.
I guess what I’m asking here if there is an email address or contact I can use to escalate issue. I know I could call them but I really cannot go through the hoops of explaining myself to 5 different departments. I find email is much easier for these types of things.
For reference, Stuff fibre would email back almost immediately. Spark have website chat and the option of iMessage or WhatsApp. Slingshot’s comms are pretty terrible by comparison.