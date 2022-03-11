I had a similar issue. I ported my homeland away from Slingshot in Jan/Feb but kept my fibre connection with them. Rang them up to let them know, and negotiated a 12-month discount. All sweet, I thought. Sure enough, a few days later, my internet connection got disconnected while I was out of town. I went through loops to get it re-connected in 24 hours; was then sent a bill with an "early termination penalty".

It took many emails and phone calls to sort that out, then they missed the $15 discount for the following month. I only paid the correct amount. Many phone calls and email later, I was credited $15 for the following month, but it still showed that my March bill was overdue by $15. I could tell that the one or two Call Centre staff members was trying to be helpful, but their billing system sucks.

I've been a customer of theirs for 8-9 years, and have never been late paying my bill even once. Now, I can see from Credit Simple that it has affected my credit rating. I raised a complaint with Ilion (Credit Simple) which took almost a month to come back to say that they needed Slingshot to respond in order to correct it, and they have not heard anything.

This is beyond frustration. It is the stuff of nightmare. It's like hitting your head on a brick wall. I'm planning on writing to Slingshot by snail mail, along with an invoice of ten hours of my time, at $30-40 an hour. It is just ridiculous. To be fair, their service from a technical perspective is good; pricing is good; but their customer service and billing system leave much to be desired. I might as well go to a "low service" model provider like Bigpipe. Sigh!

The Telecommunication Disputes Resolution scheme can only deal with monetary losses. So where do I go from here? Fair Go? Disputes Tribunal? It all takes up more of my time, which translates to money. In contrast, I've got amazing service from Electric Kiwi, even though it's all online. Great pricing too.