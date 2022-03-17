Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon Google Wifi Fibre - Connection Drops Sporadically
GSManiac

#295272 17-Mar-2022 23:05
Been with Orcon nearly two years I think and July 2021 Took advantage of the Google Nest Wifi set up.
Ever since on an almost weekly basis the connection will simply drop out and the only thing that resolves it is to turn off and on the power switch at the wall for a reboot.

I’ve rung multiple times and spoken to Customer / Technicial support and still haven’t had a resolution. I’ve also been in touch with the google wifi support team and troubleshooted with them too but to no avail.

Initially the google wifi nest was plugged into the Orcon supplied modem so as per Orcon’s suggestion we removed that from the equation and plugged the nest directly into the ONT box on the wall. Didn’t help at all. Also tried updating firmware on the Orcon modem, restored to factory settings, turning the modem into bridge mode only and yet still the issue occurs.

I’ve kept a log of the times it has happened over the last few months, and at orcons request I sent that info via email to support. Was told it would be escalated to tier 2. Then got an email back saying instead I’d have to call support for further help.

Rung again tonight and spoke to an adviser who said tier 2 isn’t the right people to help me and instead said I should go buy a more powerful modem. When I questioned this dodgy advice, he went silent, disappeared and never came. I’m guessing as it was 4:58pm at this stage, he didn’t want to miss his 5pm home time

Pretty poor all around I must say.
The tag line for the service was powered by Google , guaranteed by orcon. And yet it’s been anything but. I’m also sure the offer said you’d get a months free credit if you had any issues. So maybe time I ask Orcon to follow through as it’s happened around 20 times in the last 4 months alone.

Orcon if you’re here, can you offer some assistance please.

Spyware
  #2887931 17-Mar-2022 23:57
I would agree with the CSR. Bin it.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2.

GSManiac

  #2887949 18-Mar-2022 07:06
Bin what exactly.
As I mentioned the issue occurs regardless if I’m using the Orcon supplied modem or not. So clearly the modem isn’t the source of the issue.

liquidcore
  #2887953 18-Mar-2022 07:26
Sorry if I’ve missed this but are you losing WiFi connectivity or actual internet connectivity?



GSManiac

  #2887954 18-Mar-2022 07:28
Actual internet connectivity

liquidcore
  #2887956 18-Mar-2022 07:31
And do you lose internet connectivity if you just use the Orcon router (with Google WiFi completely out of the equation)?

GSManiac

  #2887961 18-Mar-2022 07:57
Haven’t tried that.
I use the google nest wifi with two extra nests to create a mesh network throughout my house.
The single Orcon modem wifi signal doesn’t reach my office and with working from home, I need to have internet. So been reluctant to test without the nests. But the issue never occurred while only using the Orcon modem prior to getting the google nest wifi. The issue started pretty much as soon as we switched so I’m confident that’s part of the problem.

Spyware
  #2887974 18-Mar-2022 08:21
I think you answered your own question.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2.



cyril7
  #2887989 18-Mar-2022 08:32
Hi, I would most definitely check that the state of traffic on the Orcon router at the times when the GWiFi is not working, I suspect you will find its working just fine.

 

About 18months ago, I friend moved into her new multistory tilt slab home, she was advised by another IT aquaintance to get GWiFi, which she did, 5 were required, due to multiple floors and more concrete than a Te Ara a Toa. All units were connected back by cable back haul.

 

I was first ask to work out how to get around needing the ISPs router that was currently used to drop vlan10. I sorted that and left her to it. A few weeks later I was asked back to try sort out the continual drop outs.

 

It transpires that a firmware update and implemented some crazy que algorithm that caused various high demand users to be dropped, only to regain traffic after rebooting all units. I spent weeks trying to work out what was wrong, and at the time found a few forum threads where literaly hunderds of users were struggling with this. After wasting way too much time on this I recommeded we BIN it, move to another product, one I have installed so much of I am happy to stand behind, she has had no issues since.

 

So my recommendation is if you find the Orcon router is fine and its just the GWiFi, then bin it, life is too short to deal with poor products like this.

 

Cyril

bameron
  #2888179 18-Mar-2022 12:27
Sorry to hear about this, it does sound like it might be an issue on the Google Wifi side.

 

Can you send me a PM with your account number? I'll happily get the team to have a look. Cheers!

