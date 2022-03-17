Been with Orcon nearly two years I think and July 2021 Took advantage of the Google Nest Wifi set up.

Ever since on an almost weekly basis the connection will simply drop out and the only thing that resolves it is to turn off and on the power switch at the wall for a reboot.



I’ve rung multiple times and spoken to Customer / Technicial support and still haven’t had a resolution. I’ve also been in touch with the google wifi support team and troubleshooted with them too but to no avail.



Initially the google wifi nest was plugged into the Orcon supplied modem so as per Orcon’s suggestion we removed that from the equation and plugged the nest directly into the ONT box on the wall. Didn’t help at all. Also tried updating firmware on the Orcon modem, restored to factory settings, turning the modem into bridge mode only and yet still the issue occurs.



I’ve kept a log of the times it has happened over the last few months, and at orcons request I sent that info via email to support. Was told it would be escalated to tier 2. Then got an email back saying instead I’d have to call support for further help.



Rung again tonight and spoke to an adviser who said tier 2 isn’t the right people to help me and instead said I should go buy a more powerful modem. When I questioned this dodgy advice, he went silent, disappeared and never came. I’m guessing as it was 4:58pm at this stage, he didn’t want to miss his 5pm home time



Pretty poor all around I must say.

The tag line for the service was powered by Google , guaranteed by orcon. And yet it’s been anything but. I’m also sure the offer said you’d get a months free credit if you had any issues. So maybe time I ask Orcon to follow through as it’s happened around 20 times in the last 4 months alone.



Orcon if you’re here, can you offer some assistance please.