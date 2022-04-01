What's happening with vocus these days? I was connected to work and suddenly by remote desktop got very slow.

I am seeing very high latency to all IPs national or international. I checked with my colleague also with Vocus group and his is fine. Can anyone else on Vocus chip in to this?

I am seeing a significant jump in latency after my GW (ignore my double Nat'd router over wifi). Usually the next hop is default-rdns.vocus.co.nz which is missing. Is it congestion or maintenance (ON A FRIDAY EVENING lol)