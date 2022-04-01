Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Slingshot/Vocus high latency AGAIN?
prat33k

115 posts

Master Geek


#295495 1-Apr-2022 17:52
Send private message quote this post

What's  happening with vocus these days? I was connected to work and suddenly by remote desktop got very slow.

 

I am seeing very high latency to all IPs national or international. I checked with my colleague also with Vocus group and his is fine. Can anyone else on Vocus chip in to this?

 

 

 

I am seeing a significant jump in latency after my GW (ignore my double Nat'd router over wifi). Usually the next hop is default-rdns.vocus.co.nz which is missing. Is it congestion or maintenance (ON A FRIDAY EVENING lol)

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
yitz
1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #2895511 1-Apr-2022 18:54
Send private message quote this post

Not on Vocus retail but evidently provider uses them for backhaul as per the Voyager thread the other day and I am seeing intermittent bouts of high packet loss for a minute or two and stalled TCP connections.

 

 

 

In the last half hour connections dropped around 18:32 and again 18:47.

Jase2985
11555 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2895515 1-Apr-2022 19:38
Send private message quote this post

where in the country are you?

dt

dt
1080 posts

Uber Geek


  #2895528 1-Apr-2022 21:57
Send private message quote this post

Rotorua by any chance? 

 

 

 

https://www.vocus.co.nz/networkstatus

 

 

 

all good here in Dorkland 



prat33k

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2895529 1-Apr-2022 22:03
Send private message quote this post

I'm in Auckland. Interesting that it was fine for some people in Auckland.

While it is fine now but it definitely lasted for more than 1.5 hours. My traceroute hops have returned to normal along with ping responses. Guess will never know now coz not many people were involved.

prat33k

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2902309 14-Apr-2022 12:17
Send private message quote this post

Im back with another post of struggling to wfh on Slingshot.

 

 

 

Is anyone else yet again feeling the lag?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I tracerout'd to my work gateway (local NZ) as well and it's same 1000 ms+ latency.

 

 

 

 

 

 

dt

dt
1080 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902316 14-Apr-2022 12:39
Send private message quote this post

might be something up with Slingshot or your connection - all good here on Orcon [vocus]

 

could be worth logging a fault with them if you haven't already :) 

 

prat33k

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2902377 14-Apr-2022 13:52
Send private message quote this post

Cool. Thanks for your reply. Can I ask though if you are Auckland based by any chance?

 

 

 

Weird that again its only affecting some customers only. Will probably need to check with the landlord to call them as I am not authorized on their account



dt

dt
1080 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902387 14-Apr-2022 14:01
Send private message quote this post

no worries - yep in Albany, North Shore

yitz
1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902425 14-Apr-2022 15:38
Send private message quote this post

Latency increase between hops 4 and 5 seem to be at the off-net network boundary so perhaps something upstream with your IP and routing.

 

Maybe one for @Sounddude ?

yitz
1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902431 14-Apr-2022 15:48
Send private message quote this post

You say all your testing is on WLAN due to your network set up. I have seen weirdness in the past with some IP packets which come in from the public Internet (i.e. further on upstream/off-net hops in a traceroute) being non zero DSCP marked and causing issues with WLAN equipment as traffic passing through to the WLAN interface get mapped into WMM queues based on IP DSCP value and the AP and client not playing nice. The solution was to get the CPE router to mark DSCP zero on all packets coming in from the WAN side. I would say this is rare but edge case I have come across before.

Zal

Zal
99 posts

Master Geek


  #2902438 14-Apr-2022 16:01
Send private message quote this post

Orcon Christchurch - stable as

 

 

 

djtOtago
812 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2902458 14-Apr-2022 17:28
Send private message quote this post

OK Slingshot Dunedin ip4 and ipv6

 

linw
2496 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2902484 14-Apr-2022 19:34
Send private message quote this post

No problems here on Orcon in Porirua.

prat33k

115 posts

Master Geek


  #2902537 15-Apr-2022 00:38
Send private message quote this post

Thanks all. I had to go to work as how laggy it had started to be. Came back home and it was allgood so can't tell when and how it got sorted. 

 

 

 

yitz:

 

You say all your testing is on WLAN due to your network set up. I have seen weirdness in the past with some IP packets which come in from the public Internet (i.e. further on upstream/off-net hops in a traceroute) being non zero DSCP marked and causing issues with WLAN equipment as traffic passing through to the WLAN interface get mapped into WMM queues based on IP DSCP value and the AP and client not playing nice. The solution was to get the CPE router to mark DSCP zero on all packets coming in from the WAN side. I would say this is rare but edge case I have come across before.

 

 

 

 

This is a very interesting scenario that I didn't know was the case. I all together ruled out my router's uplink via wifi to be an issue as my mtr test showed ping to my router with average less than 3 ms and also was standard for second and third hop until it went off vocus' network. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 