The provided router is a Kaon AR2140 http://www.kaonmedia.com/eng/product/pro02_3.asp?pgrp=113&pidx=114

Thus far I have had no complaints with it. It works - with slightly better WIFI coverage than our previous one did.



There doesn't appear to be an equivalent app for it like ASUS provides.

There is a Kaon WIFI app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kaonmedia.cpe&hl=en_NZ&gl=US but it doesn't appear to support the router. Looks more for access point / mesh setup and control.