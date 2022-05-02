Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Sky fibre modem questions
mortonman

205 posts

Master Geek


#295890 2-May-2022 16:39
Send private message quote this post

 I am currently with Orcon giga fibre. Past the 12month contract so free to look elsewhere. I am also a sky subscriber so the current sky offer is attractive -  12months disney and $79/month

 

 

 

I currently use my own router ( ASUS AC68U). It has a good app where i can remote access and for example switch off the kids internet access. 

 

 

 

Does anyone know if the router offered by sky has a similar function?

 

 

 

I assume as both Orcon and Sky are vocus products any change over will be seamless? Keen to get feedback from any GZ'ers out there. 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
nztim
2320 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2909443 2-May-2022 17:36
Send private message quote this post

If you are on Orcon now it will just go

Sky router has wifi6 and will route GB better




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
mortonman

205 posts

Master Geek


  #2912683 11-May-2022 15:15
Send private message quote this post

BUMP

 

 

 

Any feedback/ experience on the sky router incl

 

-is there an app for it

 

- setting up family restriction's ie swithc off xbox at specific times

 

- remote access to block certain teenagers xbox when he has had enough

evnafets
414 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2912697 11-May-2022 16:03
Send private message quote this post

The provided router is a Kaon AR2140 http://www.kaonmedia.com/eng/product/pro02_3.asp?pgrp=113&pidx=114

 

Thus far I have had no complaints with it.  It works - with slightly better WIFI coverage than our previous one did.  

 


There doesn't appear to be an equivalent app for it like ASUS provides. 

 

There is a Kaon WIFI app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kaonmedia.cpe&hl=en_NZ&gl=US but it doesn't appear to support the router.  Looks more for access point / mesh setup and control.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 