I am currently with Orcon giga fibre. Past the 12month contract so free to look elsewhere. I am also a sky subscriber so the current sky offer is attractive - 12months disney and $79/month
I currently use my own router ( ASUS AC68U). It has a good app where i can remote access and for example switch off the kids internet access.
Does anyone know if the router offered by sky has a similar function?
I assume as both Orcon and Sky are vocus products any change over will be seamless? Keen to get feedback from any GZ'ers out there.