Internet down in Browns Bay Orcon user
Anyone else affected
Nothing on ChorusNZ site
Chorus SLA 24-48 hours
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
If not on a business plan, theres no "reasonable" outage timeframe unfortunately.
Go back and ask who is looking at it - is it an actual ISP issue or infrastructure (Chorus).
As for getting refund/credit, I doubt it'll happen unless it goes over 48hrs, then they *might* give you some credit..... but if its a Chorus issue, ISP will just say "go complain to Chrous".
Wow 10 minutes after I posted the update today Chorus turn up. As suspected it was the ONT, so I get a brand new ONT which can hamdle 5G should I ever want to go that way
Was there a black helicopter overhead just before Chorus showed up ? :D
ronw:
Wow 10 minutes after I posted the update today Chorus turn up. As suspected it was the ONT, so I get a brand new ONT which can hamdle 5G should I ever want to go that way
@ronw The ONT has 5G built into it are you sure?
Why would Chorus have a 5G modem built into the ONT they do not have a 5G network
ronw:
Wow 10 minutes after I posted the update today Chorus turn up. As suspected it was the ONT, so I get a brand new ONT which can hamdle 5G should I ever want to go that way
Ahhhh, no 5G in any of the ONTs that I am aware of
Cyril
ronw: Yes and it had the antenna sticking out the side. He said of course you don't need router with 5G
So if I ever decide to switch just unplug the cat5 called and it's all go. I presume they would have to upload some software to validate 5G
nope, wrong, wrong, wrong, or do you mean 5GHz WiFi, yes it has that, but not 5G
Cyril
ronw: Yes and it had the antenna sticking out the side. He said of course you don't need router with 5G
So if I ever decide to switch just unplug the cat5 called and it's all go. I presume they would have to upload some software to validate 5G
As others have said ....Yeah, Nah...
He was pulling your leg
Here are the specs on the 400 series ONTs... No 5G...
its got 5Ghz wifi... but requires your ISP to use the RGW- none do...
https://sp.chorus.co.nz/download-file/4998