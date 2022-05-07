Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
No Internet Browns Bay Auckland
ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


#295951 7-May-2022 22:49
Internet down in Browns Bay Orcon user
Anyone else affected




View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
 1 | 2
Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911454 7-May-2022 22:55
Nothing on ChorusNZ site

ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911457 7-May-2022 23:02
Could be anything The Ont has no Internet light. Will wait a bit




ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2911469 8-May-2022 01:39
Still down have rebooted ONT and router but Internet light is not turning on on the router. Will have to wait until Orcon service desk is up.




ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2912280 10-May-2022 13:00
Still no Internet/phone not sure how long it's reasonable for outage before it gets fixed. They advised that someone would be tasked to look at it today but no sign of anything so far. I am guessing Orcon pass job to Chorus. Should I request a refund for the days without any internet or phone access




nztim
2328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2912285 10-May-2022 13:07
Chorus SLA 24-48 hours




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2912286 10-May-2022 13:10
If not on a business plan, theres no "reasonable" outage timeframe unfortunately. 

 

Go back and ask who is looking at it - is it an actual ISP issue or infrastructure (Chorus).

 

As for getting refund/credit, I doubt it'll happen unless it goes over 48hrs, then they *might* give you some credit..... but if its a Chorus issue, ISP will just say "go complain to Chrous".

 

 




ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2912290 10-May-2022 13:18
Send private message

Thanks I sort of guessed that. I am guessing that it is Chorus as looking at the outages around the time things stopped working and I note that Chorus had a large area out behind my street on Sunday but it says now resolved. What really annoys me is I have had to use cellphone hotspot just so I can get some computer tasks completed. I have just about used my entire months cellular data and it only renewed last Friday




ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2912323 10-May-2022 14:38
Wow 10 minutes after I posted the update today Chorus turn up. As suspected it was the ONT, so I get a brand new ONT which can hamdle 5G should I ever want to go that way




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2912327 10-May-2022 14:41
Was there a black helicopter overhead just before Chorus showed up ? :D




Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2912330 10-May-2022 14:46
ronw:

 

Wow 10 minutes after I posted the update today Chorus turn up. As suspected it was the ONT, so I get a brand new ONT which can hamdle 5G should I ever want to go that way

 

 

@ronw The ONT has 5G built into it are you sure?

 

Why would Chorus have a 5G modem built into the ONT they do not have a 5G network

cyril7
8750 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2912335 10-May-2022 14:51
ronw:

 

Wow 10 minutes after I posted the update today Chorus turn up. As suspected it was the ONT, so I get a brand new ONT which can hamdle 5G should I ever want to go that way

 

 

Ahhhh, no 5G in any of the ONTs that I am aware of

 

Cyril

ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2912337 10-May-2022 14:52
Yes and it had the antenna sticking out the side. He said of course you don't need router with 5G
So if I ever decide to switch just unplug the cat5 called and it's all go. I presume they would have to upload some software to validate 5G




Linux
9090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2912339 10-May-2022 14:54
ronw: Yes and it had the antenna sticking out the side. He said of course you don't need router with 5G
So if I ever decide to switch just unplug the cat5 called and it's all go. I presume they would have to upload some software to validate 5G

 

@ronw Is this what the @ChorusNZ tech said?

cyril7
8750 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2912340 10-May-2022 14:54
ronw: Yes and it had the antenna sticking out the side. He said of course you don't need router with 5G
So if I ever decide to switch just unplug the cat5 called and it's all go. I presume they would have to upload some software to validate 5G

 

nope, wrong, wrong, wrong, or do you mean 5GHz WiFi, yes it has that, but not 5G

 

Cyril

wellygary
6693 posts

Uber Geek


  #2912344 10-May-2022 15:04
ronw: Yes and it had the antenna sticking out the side. He said of course you don't need router with 5G
So if I ever decide to switch just unplug the cat5 called and it's all go. I presume they would have to upload some software to validate 5G

 

As others have said ....Yeah, Nah...

 

He was pulling your leg

 

Here are the specs on the 400 series ONTs... No  5G...

 

its got 5Ghz wifi... but requires your ISP to use the RGW- none do...

 

https://sp.chorus.co.nz/download-file/4998

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
