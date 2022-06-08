Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Leaving 2degrees after 6 years
GreensladeNZ

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#296320 8-Jun-2022 00:01
Any ISP recommendations after leaving 2degrees? I've been with them for over 6 years now through thick and thin, but this Vocus merger is too much for me 😥

I never really got over the CGNAT changes, and have spent $100+ maintaining a static IP address since.

I've got a humble homelab (incl web/mail/ftp/VPN servers) so looking to keep a static IP + Gigglebit. I definitely don't want to give Vocus any more money than I have to, so not wanting to switch to any of their other brands.

Spark/Bigpipe is the current contender. But last time we were with Bigpipe I may have caused a bit of an outage as we were the target of a DDoS attack (mid-2016, yeah that was kinda my fault sorry team) so don't want to go through that again...

Any other suggestions?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10943 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2923782 8-Jun-2022 00:48
What is seriously wrong with the Vocus merger? Both 2degrees / Vocus have got really solid networks (to be honest arguably the best in New Zealand) along with OK support.

 

I'm personally sticking with 2degrees unless if they do something stupid to drive their customers away which I don't think they will. You may be able to ask them to sweeten things up a little to get you to stay.

 

Else, https://voyager.nz are really solid. $15 once-off cost for a Static IP but you'll be likely paying more than you do now monthly. But seriously you're on one of the best ISP's currently so why not just stay put? There is nothing to be worried about... They're still 2degrees. Vocus doesn't exist anymore.




