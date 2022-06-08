GreensladeNZ

Any ISP recommendations after leaving 2degrees? I've been with them for over 6 years now through thick and thin, but this Vocus merger is too much for me 😥
I never really got over the CGNAT changes, and have spent $100+ maintaining a static IP address since.
I've got a humble homelab (incl web/mail/ftp/VPN servers) so looking to keep a static IP + Gigglebit. I definitely don't want to give Vocus any more money than I have to, so not wanting to switch to any of their other brands.
Spark/Bigpipe is the current contender. But last time we were with Bigpipe I may have caused a bit of an outage as we were the target of a DDoS attack (mid-2016, yeah that was kinda my fault sorry team) so don't want to go through that again...
Any other suggestions?