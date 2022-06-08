GreensladeNZ

What is seriously wrong with the Vocus merger? Both 2degrees / Vocus have got really solid networks (to be honest arguably the best in New Zealand) along with OK support.

I'm personally sticking with 2degrees unless if they do something stupid to drive their customers away which I don't think they will. You may be able to ask them to sweeten things up a little to get you to stay.

Else, https://voyager.nz are really solid. $15 once-off cost for a Static IP but you'll be likely paying more than you do now monthly. But seriously you're on one of the best ISP's currently so why not just stay put? There is nothing to be worried about... They're still 2degrees. Vocus doesn't exist anymore.