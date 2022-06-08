Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help: Cannot use apps on tablet, only web, when using Slingshot wifi
#296328 8-Jun-2022 17:20
My mother is on Slingshot and got a new Samsung tablet.  Her most pressing need was email, but the lady from Slingshot couldn't get Outlook to work.  They got around it by showing my mother how to use the web version on Slingshot mail.

 

But none of the other apps she has downloaded work on the tablet either.  For example none of the following will work:

 

  • NZ Herald app
  • MS Solitaire game app
  • TV3 app
  • Libby library app
  • Outlook (as mentioned)

But here is the twist.  These apps all DO work anywhere else she goes other than home.  If she is at my house and logs onto our network they all work fine.  Same with the library, at work etc.   It only seems to be at her home when using her Slingshot wireless network that these don't work.

 

 

 

What do you think could be going on?  Is it the tablet or the Slingshot wifi?  If the later what questions can she ask Slingshot help, or what can she instruct them to investigate?   Neither her nor I are particularly computer savvy.

 

 

 

All help appreciated.

RunningMan
  #2924025 8-Jun-2022 17:25
Do other devices work OK on your mum's wifi?

cyril7
  #2924036 8-Jun-2022 18:05
Hi, is this a DNS issue?

 

Cyril

duckDecoy

  #2924053 8-Jun-2022 19:10
RunningMan:

 

Do other devices work OK on your mum's wifi?

 

 

Shes got a laptop that has outlook and that works fine, she uses a browser on her laptop for things like tv3 etc.



duckDecoy

  #2924054 8-Jun-2022 19:11
cyril7:

 

Hi, is this a DNS issue?

 

Cyril

 

 

I don't know what that means, but I can investigate if you tell me what to look for.

