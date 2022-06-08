My mother is on Slingshot and got a new Samsung tablet. Her most pressing need was email, but the lady from Slingshot couldn't get Outlook to work. They got around it by showing my mother how to use the web version on Slingshot mail.

But none of the other apps she has downloaded work on the tablet either. For example none of the following will work:

NZ Herald app

MS Solitaire game app

TV3 app

Libby library app

Outlook (as mentioned)

But here is the twist. These apps all DO work anywhere else she goes other than home. If she is at my house and logs onto our network they all work fine. Same with the library, at work etc. It only seems to be at her home when using her Slingshot wireless network that these don't work.

What do you think could be going on? Is it the tablet or the Slingshot wifi? If the later what questions can she ask Slingshot help, or what can she instruct them to investigate? Neither her nor I are particularly computer savvy.

All help appreciated.