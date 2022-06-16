Hi All,
Anyone else seeing a large spike in latency to Australia on the 2D BB network at the moment?
From New Zealand - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=2degreesspeedtest
nick@thenet-rs04:~$ traceroute --resolve-hostnames statler.snap.net.nz
traceroute to statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57), 64 hops max
1 192.168.0.1 (thenet01.thenet.gen.nz) 0.487ms 0.350ms 0.400ms
2 111.69.7.12 (12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz) 13.624ms 8.248ms 5.043ms
3 * * *
4 111.69.56.58 (58.56.69.111.static.snap.net.nz) 194.568ms 194.277ms 194.411ms
5 * * *
6 * * *
7 * * *
From Australia - https://au.smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/?target=2degreesspeedtest
From USA - https://us.smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/?target=2degreesspeedtest
Anyone from 2D able to comment? @Aspired @pwned
Nick