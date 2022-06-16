Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Large Spike in latency to Australia
NickMack

860 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#298422 16-Jun-2022 09:58
Send private message quote this post

Hi All,

 

Anyone else seeing a large spike in latency to Australia on the 2D BB network at the moment? 

 

From New Zealand - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/smokeping.cgi?target=2degreesspeedtest

 

 

nick@thenet-rs04:~$ traceroute --resolve-hostnames statler.snap.net.nz
traceroute to statler.snap.net.nz (111.69.56.57), 64 hops max
  1   192.168.0.1 (thenet01.thenet.gen.nz)  0.487ms  0.350ms  0.400ms
  2   111.69.7.12 (12.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz)  13.624ms  8.248ms  5.043ms
  3   *  *  *
  4   111.69.56.58 (58.56.69.111.static.snap.net.nz)  194.568ms  194.277ms  194.411ms
  5   *  *  *
  6   *  *  *
  7   *  *  *

 

From Australia - https://au.smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/?target=2degreesspeedtest

 

 

From USA - https://us.smokeping.thenet.gen.nz/smokeping/?target=2degreesspeedtest

 

 

Anyone from 2D able to comment? @Aspired @pwned

 

Nick

 

 

 

 




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
timmmay
18445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2930267 16-Jun-2022 10:03
Send private message quote this post

2degrees fiber / Wellington.

 

Pinging statler.snap.net.nz [2406:e000:400:4::2] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 2406:e000:400:4::2: time=193ms
Reply from 2406:e000:400:4::2: time=190ms
Reply from 2406:e000:400:4::2: time=189ms
Reply from 2406:e000:400:4::2: time=191ms

 

Pinging statler.snap.net.nz [111.69.56.57] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 111.69.56.57: bytes=32 time=192ms TTL=60
Reply from 111.69.56.57: bytes=32 time=190ms TTL=60
Reply from 111.69.56.57: bytes=32 time=190ms TTL=60
Reply from 111.69.56.57: bytes=32 time=193ms TTL=60

Behodar
8247 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2930270 16-Jun-2022 10:07
Send private message quote this post

I'm getting similar pings to statler.snap.net.nz from Voyager.

nbroad
290 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2930279 16-Jun-2022 10:35
Send private message quote this post

Yep, I have a fault logged with Spark

 

Jumped from 39ms to 120ms for us at 8.40am

 

 



nztim
2243 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2930284 16-Jun-2022 10:51
Send private message quote this post

Same here (Bandwidth supplied by Vocus (now 2degrees)

 

Pinging 111.69.56.57 with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 111.69.56.57: bytes=32 time=114ms TTL=59
Reply from 111.69.56.57: bytes=32 time=114ms TTL=59
Reply from 111.69.56.57: bytes=32 time=114ms TTL=59
Reply from 111.69.56.57: bytes=32 time=114ms TTL=59

Behodar
8247 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2930287 16-Jun-2022 10:57
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

I'm getting similar pings to statler.snap.net.nz from Voyager.

 

 

Well, it's not just to the Snap server. I just logged into WoW and my ping was a little more than 3x its usual figure. I don't know whether @VygrNetworkMonkey can help, but probably no harm in tagging :)

NickMack

860 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2930294 16-Jun-2022 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

Behodar:

 

I'm getting similar pings to statler.snap.net.nz from Voyager.

 

 

Well, it's not just to the Snap server. I just logged into WoW and my ping was a little more than 3x its usual figure. I don't know whether @VygrNetworkMonkey can help, but probably no harm in tagging :)

 

 

The 2D (old Snap) server is just an endpoint, it's likely to be affecting other endpoints, correct.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

nbroad
290 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2930296 16-Jun-2022 11:11
Send private message quote this post

Spark have acknowledged an issue on a trans-tasman link.. obviously affecting other ISP's as well.



VygrNetworkMonkey
134 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2930302 16-Jun-2022 11:29
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

Behodar:

 

I'm getting similar pings to statler.snap.net.nz from Voyager.

 

 

Well, it's not just to the Snap server. I just logged into WoW and my ping was a little more than 3x its usual figure. I don't know whether @VygrNetworkMonkey can help, but probably no harm in tagging :)

 

 

 

 

I can help! - there's current maintenance on the SoutherCross Cable network - so all your path (as has with Voyager) have switched over.
Hawaiki is about 35ms, and TGA is only 2-3ms higher than SCCN.

 

Over 100ms ... that looks more like your provider is re-routing via the US. Time to change providers @nickmack? :D




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

Behodar
8247 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2930306 16-Jun-2022 11:41
Send private message quote this post

Thanks. My WoW ping is now down to 43, which isn't much higher than normal :)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 