I have noticed that the mobile network is showing persistent problems at various locations reported at Mobile & Broadband Network Status | 2degrees. I am just outside Kerikeri and my handset (Nokia 3.4) drifts in and out of VO-LTE status as do 2 other handsets in the household. I use Signal Spy and in the past this has consistently reported me on Band 28, however over the last week or so this has changed to Bands 8 or 3 on occasion. Over the weekend I tested dialing my cellphone number from both a landline and another 2D handset and both times the call had a protracted period of silence (ie no tones), followed by voicemail. The handset showed nothing but sometime later I got missed-call notifications. From time to time I have turned 'Aeroplane mode' on and off but this has resulted in at best a temporary return to band 28. As I write this Signal Spy shows I am on band 28 with a strength of -125 with 1 bar showing on the notification area.

Given this has been ongoing for a weak or so I would appreciate feedback from anyone at 2D. Note that a call to the helpdesk is not an option - there is always a protracted wait, call volumes are always heavier than normal, and the person at the other end can never find out anything I dont already know from the status page.