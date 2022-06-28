Kia ora folks,
Can anyone shed any light on what might cause the PPPoE ups and downs as below? Is it me, Chorus, or 2Degrees? Or impossible to say? I'm using Sophos XG on esxi host. As below it's happened a few times of over the last couple of months but seemed to go on longer today.
Time Log comp Status Username Message
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet timeout no response from server.Please verify service name & ISP link status on modem. Restarting session.
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:59 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 15:59 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:59 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:59 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:59 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:53 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:53 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:53 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:53 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:53 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet timeout no response from server.Please verify service name & ISP link status on modem. Restarting session.
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet timeout no response from server.Please verify service name & ISP link status on modem. Restarting session.
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet timeout no response from server.Please verify service name & ISP link status on modem. Restarting session.
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface
29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
29/04/2022 08:31 PPPoE Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout
Cheers,
Rhys