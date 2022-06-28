Kia ora folks,

Can anyone shed any light on what might cause the PPPoE ups and downs as below? Is it me, Chorus, or 2Degrees? Or impossible to say? I'm using Sophos XG on esxi host. As below it's happened a few times of over the last couple of months but seemed to go on longer today.

Time Log comp Status Username Message

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:08 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:07 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet timeout no response from server.Please verify service name & ISP link status on modem. Restarting session.

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:06 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:05 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 16:04 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:59 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 15:59 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:59 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:59 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:59 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:58 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:57 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 15:56 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 15:55 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:54 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:53 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:53 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 15:53 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 15:53 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 15:53 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:42 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:41 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet timeout no response from server.Please verify service name & ISP link status on modem. Restarting session.

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:40 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

28/06/2022 15:39 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:38 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet timeout no response from server.Please verify service name & ISP link status on modem. Restarting session.

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet timeout no response from server.Please verify service name & ISP link status on modem. Restarting session.

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

28/06/2022 15:36 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

16/06/2022 15:09 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

19/05/2022 14:34 PPPoE Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

18/05/2022 13:37 PPPoE Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

18/05/2022 13:31 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link UP

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2: Authentication Successful

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : LCP Link Established

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : Discovery Process Completed

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : PADR Packet sent

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : PADO Packet received from server

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2 : PADI Packet sent from interface

29/04/2022 08:32 PPPoE Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN

29/04/2022 08:31 PPPoE Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout

Cheers,

Rhys