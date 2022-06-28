Kia ora folks,

 

Can anyone shed any light on what might cause the PPPoE ups and downs as below? Is it me, Chorus, or 2Degrees? Or impossible to say? I'm using Sophos XG on esxi host. As below it's happened a few times of over the last couple of months but seemed to go on longer today.

 

Time    Log comp    Status    Username    Message
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:08    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:07    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 16:07    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:07    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:07    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:07    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:07    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 16:07    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:07    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:06    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 16:06    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:06    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:06    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:06    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:06    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 16:06    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:06    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:05    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 16:05    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:05    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:05    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:05    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:05    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 16:05    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:05    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 16:04    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 16:04    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 16:04    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 16:04    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 16:04    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 16:04    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 16:04    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 16:04    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:58    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:58    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:58    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:58    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:58    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:58    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 15:58    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:58    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 15:56    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:55    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:55    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:55    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:55    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:55    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:55    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:55    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 15:55    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:54    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:53    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:53    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:53    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:53    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:41    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:41    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:41    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:41    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:41    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:41    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 15:41    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:41    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:40    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:40    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:40    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:40    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:40    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:40    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 15:40    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:40    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
28/06/2022 15:39    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
28/06/2022 15:39    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
28/06/2022 15:39    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
28/06/2022 15:39    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
28/06/2022 15:39    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
28/06/2022 15:39    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
28/06/2022 15:39    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
28/06/2022 15:38    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
16/06/2022 15:09    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
16/06/2022 15:09    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
16/06/2022 15:09    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
16/06/2022 15:09    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
16/06/2022 15:09    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
16/06/2022 15:09    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
16/06/2022 15:09    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
19/05/2022 14:34    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
19/05/2022 14:34    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
19/05/2022 14:34    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
19/05/2022 14:34    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
19/05/2022 14:34    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
19/05/2022 14:34    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
19/05/2022 14:34    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
19/05/2022 14:34    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
19/05/2022 14:34    PPPoE             Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout
18/05/2022 13:37    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
18/05/2022 13:37    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
18/05/2022 13:37    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
18/05/2022 13:37    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
18/05/2022 13:37    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
18/05/2022 13:37    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
18/05/2022 13:37    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
18/05/2022 13:37    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
18/05/2022 13:37    PPPoE             Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout
18/05/2022 13:31    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
18/05/2022 13:31    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
18/05/2022 13:31    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
18/05/2022 13:31    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
18/05/2022 13:31    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
18/05/2022 13:31    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
18/05/2022 13:31    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
29/04/2022 08:32    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link UP
29/04/2022 08:32    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Aux DNS: 111.69.69.69
29/04/2022 08:32    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Primary DNS: 111.69.69.68
29/04/2022 08:32    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Gateway IP: 111.69.7.41
29/04/2022 08:32    PPPoE              Port2 : Set Interface IP: 123.255.30.184  
29/04/2022 08:32    PPPoE             Port2: Authentication Successful
29/04/2022 08:32    PPPoE             Port2 : LCP Link Established
29/04/2022 08:32    PPPoE             Port2: PPPoE Link DOWN
29/04/2022 08:31    PPPoE             Port2: Disconnect PPPoE due to LCP timeout

 

Cheers,
Rhys