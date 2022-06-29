Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Avoiding roaming charges - will this work
sheppy

48 posts

Geek


#298578 29-Jun-2022 08:12
I’m with 2 degrees and heading offshore. As 2degrees don’t support esim I intend putting my normal sim in an old phone and putting it into flight mode before I leave NZ.
If I connect the phone to an offshore wifi network and turn on WiFi calling whilst still in flight mode will I be able to make and receive calls using my 2degrees number? Will standard txt messages come through? Will I get stung for the $7 daily roaming charge?

I’ve called 2degrees a couple of times and had conflicting answers so thought I’d ask here.

SaltyNZ
6182 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2935740 29-Jun-2022 08:32
Yes, on many handsets it is possible to put the phone into flight mode and then enable Wifi while cellular remains disabled. If your handset can do that you will be able to use VoWifi for voice & SMS (and MMS, yay) without incurring any roaming charges. Only gotcha to be aware of is that calls to [wherever you currently are] will be charged as international calls from NZ to [wherever] this way.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Linux
8989 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2935746 29-Jun-2022 08:41
Yes done this many times while traveling WiFi calling is awesome when you want no roaming charges

sheppy

48 posts

Geek


  #2935750 29-Jun-2022 08:48
Perfect, thanks everyone!

