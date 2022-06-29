I’m with 2 degrees and heading offshore. As 2degrees don’t support esim I intend putting my normal sim in an old phone and putting it into flight mode before I leave NZ.

If I connect the phone to an offshore wifi network and turn on WiFi calling whilst still in flight mode will I be able to make and receive calls using my 2degrees number? Will standard txt messages come through? Will I get stung for the $7 daily roaming charge?



I’ve called 2degrees a couple of times and had conflicting answers so thought I’d ask here.