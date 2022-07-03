Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is something wrong?
#298645 3-Jul-2022 21:34
Nothing (As expected) on the 2D Network Status page!

 

 

 

 

 

DSL Speeds on Download to AUS or USA etc, Auckland is CRAP. Christchurch is OK – which proves MY part! Weird!

 

Something is badly wrong!

  #2937991 3-Jul-2022 21:42
Done on WiFi to Sydney - seems fine here.

  #2937993 3-Jul-2022 21:48
I'm in Christchurch. Where are you?

  #2937994 3-Jul-2022 21:56
Even a minute amount of packet loss anywhere could have that type effect.

If the problem is consistent throughout the day I'd be checking my Ethernet cables etc and testing on another device. Hopefully those tests weren't done over wifi either.



  #2937995 3-Jul-2022 21:56
Auckland

  #2937997 3-Jul-2022 22:08
insane: Even a minute amount of packet loss anywhere could have that type effect.

If the problem is consistent throughout the day I'd be checking my Ethernet cables etc and testing on another device. Hopefully those tests weren't done over wifi either.

 

Wired direct to 2D Fritzbox.

 

Same "result" with another Computer via local network to another Fritzbox port.

