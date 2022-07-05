Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Annoying Customer Service
#298664 5-Jul-2022 17:24
<rant>One of our Coastguard Crew told me about the Kiwi Hero Plans. Great! I thought I'll ring and get one of those.

 

I lost 41 minutes of my life being told repeatedly that my call was important to them only to be told no, you can't get these plans on the phone.

 

OK yes it does say so in the pop up "how can I take advantage of the plans" (who looks at those?) but is it really that hard to get ID sent in an email or even have a form on the website? With Covid back on the rampage I'd expect most first responders to be avoiding shops they don't need to go into.</rant>

  #2938595 5-Jul-2022 17:34
It's the very first thing listed under things you need to know. I'd expect most people to at least read the first one if they are considering the offer.

 

Agree about having a non-contact process, it would be far better to have one, but not reading the info they supplied on how to sign up for a non-standard offer isn't really a customer service failure.

  #2938597 5-Jul-2022 17:39
RunningMan:

 

It's the very first thing listed under things you need to know. I'd expect most people to at least read the first one if they are considering the offer.

 

 

You're right but it was buried under all the good stuff I was going to get so, seized with enthusiasm to get started, I never got that far.

