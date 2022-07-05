<rant>One of our Coastguard Crew told me about the Kiwi Hero Plans. Great! I thought I'll ring and get one of those.

I lost 41 minutes of my life being told repeatedly that my call was important to them only to be told no, you can't get these plans on the phone.

OK yes it does say so in the pop up "how can I take advantage of the plans" (who looks at those?) but is it really that hard to get ID sent in an email or even have a form on the website? With Covid back on the rampage I'd expect most first responders to be avoiding shops they don't need to go into.</rant>