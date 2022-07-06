Hi, I’m hoping someone at Orcon can help.

I have a relative who has significant medical issues and requires a medical alarm.

For many years, I think 15 or more, he has had a service with Orcon which is simply the reselling of a Chorus copper line. Because he can’t use email, Orcon sends the bills to an email address I have set up, and I pay them. Every month for many years, it has come through like clockwork, and has been $67.67 for as long as I can remember.

Today, a fault has developed with his line. It was crackly for a while, now it is completely dead. The phone doesn’t ring when it is called.

On the rare occasions this has happened in the past, I have called Orcon, given the phone number, they let Chorus know and the issue gets resolved.

Today after a long hold time, I spoke to someone who was very polite and helpful at Orcon, but she couldn’t find any trace of the account, whether I gave the phone number, the address, or my relative’s name. Unfortunately, I don’t have a copy of the account number as I haven’t kept any recent bills, and another isn’t due for a few weeks.

It’s as if he simply doesn’t exist in Orcon’s system, but Orcon last processed a transaction for this POTS line on 25 June.

I am thinking that this is such an old plan that somehow the bills have just kept on coming despite it being long forgotten about, but now I am stuck because I need to report the fault urgently so he can rely on his medical alarm, but Orcon can’t find him.

Is there anyone at Orcon who would please be able to provide some assistance?

The friendly tech support agent put me on hold, and I was cut off. I am not sure if she will call back, and hold times were very lengthy.

I don’t mind contacting Chorus but I suspect they will send me back to Orcon.

Thanks for any help.