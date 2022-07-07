Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orcon Fibre - Rock solid for years, now having video receiving hangs in Google Meets
rh2600

28 posts

Geek


#298686 7-Jul-2022 13:34
I've got a stock NF18ACV running to my own switch via 1 ethernet port.

 

My machine is etherneted to the switch, and has been solid for years, but in the last two days I've noticed all other participants in Google Meet sessions hang and I lose their video, even though I appear to continue sending my video. After around 10 - 15 secs it comes back to life.

 

I've tried wifi (which is also etherneted to the switch) and the problem persists, so its the switch or the NF18ACV, or my fibre connection.

 

I can see a few dropped packets between the NF18ACV and the switch (via Ethernet Port 1 on NF18ACV) within a few minutes of resetting the stats on the NF18ACV. I wanted to check if this was relatively normal, or is it a candidate for my new woes?

 

Received                                                                                                                Transmitted
Total    Multicast    Unicast    Broadcast    Total    Multicast    Unicast    Broadcast
          Bytes    Packects    Errors    Drops    Bytes    Packects    Packects    Packects    Bytes    Packects    Errors    Drops    Bytes    Packects    Packects    Packects
eth0    4144636    20131    0    16    0    450    19380    301    12621488    19499    0    0    0    52    19442    5

 

 

 

 

wratterus
1470 posts

Uber Geek


  #2939186 7-Jul-2022 14:07
Maybe try a better router? Don't have a lot of time for those Netcomms. 

robjg63
3484 posts

Uber Geek


  #2939196 7-Jul-2022 14:18
How old is the router?

 

In my experience they tend to start going a bit 'senile' after 3 or 4 years.

 

I guess they are on all the time and don't always to have great heat dissipation - so I expect they cook themselves a bit.

 

I see they seem to be an ex model now - and the old page on PBtech seems full of people saying what rubbish they are:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODNCM1059/Netcomm-NF18ACV-ADSLVDSL-Wi-Fi-Modem-Router-with-V#product-review-anchor

 

 

 

 




openmedia
2776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2939201 7-Jul-2022 14:21
I use google meet a lot for work and I'm also on Orcon.

 

     

  1. are you using any VPNs or alternative DNS services
  2. What browser / os are you using
  3. Do you have a lot of tabs open

 

I tend to only use Meet in Google Chrome with minimal other services. Meet is generally reliable, but I will occasionally have a couple of days with upstream issues somewhere.




rh2600

28 posts

Geek


  #2939214 7-Jul-2022 14:41
That's what I am wondering, I'll see if Orcon want to send me a newer alternative, this thing is several years old.

openmedia
2776 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2939224 7-Jul-2022 15:03
I'd expect to get a lot longer. My trust R7000 (running freshtomato) is 8 years old.




rh2600

28 posts

Geek


  #2939252 7-Jul-2022 16:11
Several years, so it's been through enough heat cycles ;-)

rh2600

28 posts

Geek


  #2939253 7-Jul-2022 16:15
Yeah it's super wierd. I'm pretty vanilla MacOS running Chrome on fresh reboots and essentially no tabs, tried on 2 machines, Intel iMac and MacBook Air M1, ethernetted and wifi'd same issue. No VPN, or tricky DNS. 

 

I'm going to join the same meeting with 2 devices shortly and see if they both hang at the same time.

 

Speedtest shows 3ms ping, 0ms jitter, 938mbps down and 517 up and had years of flawless use.

 

Maybe southerncross upgrade cable gremlins ;-)

 

 

