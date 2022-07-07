I've got a stock NF18ACV running to my own switch via 1 ethernet port.

My machine is etherneted to the switch, and has been solid for years, but in the last two days I've noticed all other participants in Google Meet sessions hang and I lose their video, even though I appear to continue sending my video. After around 10 - 15 secs it comes back to life.

I've tried wifi (which is also etherneted to the switch) and the problem persists, so its the switch or the NF18ACV, or my fibre connection.

I can see a few dropped packets between the NF18ACV and the switch (via Ethernet Port 1 on NF18ACV) within a few minutes of resetting the stats on the NF18ACV. I wanted to check if this was relatively normal, or is it a candidate for my new woes?

Received Transmitted

Total Multicast Unicast Broadcast Total Multicast Unicast Broadcast

Bytes Packects Errors Drops Bytes Packects Packects Packects Bytes Packects Errors Drops Bytes Packects Packects Packects

eth0 4144636 20131 0 16 0 450 19380 301 12621488 19499 0 0 0 52 19442 5