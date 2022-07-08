Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees and Southern Cross NEXT
Is 2Degrees planning on using Southern Cross NEXT? I switched over a few weeks ago and regret it but I'm locked in a 12 Month contract. Since switching over my latency to US gaming servers has jumped significantly, it's seems to be a routing issue as it seems 25% of the time it drops back down to my old latency but I given this has been going on for a while now, I don't have hopes it will be resolved.  I am hoping the SCN cable will drop this back down, as it seems to be both a more direct route and might offer new routing altogether?

 

 

 

 

You are aware 5ms difference only between the cables?

