Is 2Degrees planning on using Southern Cross NEXT? I switched over a few weeks ago and regret it but I'm locked in a 12 Month contract. Since switching over my latency to US gaming servers has jumped significantly, it's seems to be a routing issue as it seems 25% of the time it drops back down to my old latency but I given this has been going on for a while now, I don't have hopes it will be resolved. I am hoping the SCN cable will drop this back down, as it seems to be both a more direct route and might offer new routing altogether?