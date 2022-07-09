Hey people

I'm on Orcon 300/100 with 1 Nest wifi router. Setup is ONT > Nest wifi > Whitebox. Normally the speeds shown on the whitebox are 309/109 (which is good) but after a few days, those speeds drop to 260/60-90. If I reset the Nest, the speeds jump back up.

So I decided to only have the whitebox on for 12 hours a day. The speeds stayed high for about 2 weeks and then now they've gone down again (I think I just forgot to turn off the whitebox lol)

Connecting a laptop directly to the ONT gives full speeds while connecting directly to the Nest gives 260/60-90. If I reset the Nest now the speeds will most likely fix themselves. What can I do? Is the Nest just not powerful enough to handle 3kb/s going through the system 24/7? (lol)

Download:

Upload:

Also what does 'blockingUpdate' mean? It wasn't there a few days ago.

Sorry if I didn't add enough info.