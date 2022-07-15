Donate to Geekzone
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)
2d provisioning team
RickW
296
posts
Ultimate Geek
#
298774
15-Jul-2022 15:29
Probably a bit of a long shot but is there anyone here from 2d broadband provisioning team that’s active on here?
MrGadget
116
posts
Master Geek
ID Verified
#2942265
15-Jul-2022 15:44
Not from that team, but may be able to pass something along - what’s up?
