Trev - Don't think its a 2degrees issues. We were roaming on Vodafone and it was absoutely terrible in the last week and a bit.

On my iPhone 13 Pro and iPads - barely had 3G - data was incedibly slow. Calls were just about non-existant.

Bit shocked given we were in downtown LA and San Diego and it was so bad!

Pre-COVID - Had zero issues with data roaming and calls on Vodafone but it was just unuseable this time around.

Its as if most of the providers in the US have simply cut back on capacity or the networks are overloaded.