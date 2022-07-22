Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Terrible roaming experience in USA
tchart

2118 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#298856 22-Jul-2022 03:33
Send private message quote this post

Obviously it’s been a while since anyone traveled but does anyone have any recent experiences with roaming in the USA.

Pre pandemic I traveled to the US a lot and never had any issues with roaming.

However this trip has been a nightmare.

Roaming hardly works. Barely get 3G and probably 80% of the time no internet connection

In the past 3 weeks it’s been the same in the following cities;

Los Angeles
Anaheim
San Diego
Palm Springs
San Francisco

So it doesn’t seem to be isolated to one city or region. These are places I’ve visited before without issue.

We have 2 phones on roaming; iPhone 12 and 12 pro max - Same thing on both.

Now I don’t know if it’s a capacity thing or whether 2 degrees new roaming model is to blame but it’s really annoying knowing you are paying $7 a day ($14 in our case) for roaming that barely works.

Is it worth bringing this up with 2 degrees?

Jiriteach
736 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2945018 22-Jul-2022 05:31
Send private message quote this post

Trev - Don't think its a 2degrees issues. We were roaming on Vodafone and it was absoutely terrible in the last week and a bit.
On my iPhone 13 Pro and iPads - barely had 3G - data was incedibly slow. Calls were just about non-existant.

 

Bit shocked given we were in downtown LA and San Diego and it was so bad!

 

Pre-COVID - Had zero issues with data roaming and calls on Vodafone but it was just unuseable this time around.

 

Its as if most of the providers in the US have simply cut back on capacity or the networks are overloaded. 

NZFINEST
199 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2945020 22-Jul-2022 07:13
Send private message quote this post

AT&T at the start of the year turned off their 3G network. T Mobile has just done the same as well. If you have a wifi calling enabled device that can be used and the calls charged as if the call was made from within NZ. However wifi is not everywhere and not all phones support wifi calling.  Something like Whatsapp or Facetime is another option.




Anything I suggest or say is my own thoughts and not provided by anyone else unless stated

SaltyNZ
6203 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945021 22-Jul-2022 07:17
Send private message quote this post

tchart:

Roaming hardly works. Barely get 3G and probably 80% of the time no internet connection

 

 

 

The US is in the process of shutting down 3G, so no, I would not expect 3G service to be great.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



Linux
9036 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945023 22-Jul-2022 07:28
Send private message quote this post

Not surprised about this thread with the changes going on in the US and 3G getting shut down


4G / VoLTE roaming anyone?

quickymart
8851 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2945026 22-Jul-2022 07:51
Send private message quote this post

It sounds like the 4G coverage doesn't quite match the 3G coverage that used to be there. I wonder what it will be like the next time I visit the US (date to be determined); last time I was there in 2013 I found the coverage was quite good, and I was travelling around the Midwest quite a bit.

Linux
9036 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2945031 22-Jul-2022 08:14
Send private message quote this post

4G coverage is great in the US but remember you need handsets that support the correct band plan/s

 

4G 700 in the US is different that 4G 700 used everywhere else in the world

Jiriteach
736 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2945134 22-Jul-2022 08:59
Send private message quote this post

I was barely able to pick up 4G coverage. Using the latest iPhone 13 Pro - Couldnt even manually select a network - just kept searching so it kept connecting to T-Mobile. Even when I did get 4G - speed was terrible. This was roaming on Vodafone last week.



quickymart
8851 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2945148 22-Jul-2022 09:22
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

4G coverage is great in the US but remember you need handsets that support the correct band plan/s

 

4G 700 in the US is different that 4G 700 used everywhere else in the world

 

 

John - this may have been posted before, but is there a chart or something that lists all this? Also is there somewhere I can lookup a handset and see if it matches what frequency is used there and if my handset supports it? I know there used to be a site that did all this in the past but I can't remember what it was now :(

Dochart
501 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2945176 22-Jul-2022 10:41
Send private message quote this post

quickymart:

Linux:


4G coverage is great in the US but remember you need handsets that support the correct band plan/s


4G 700 in the US is different that 4G 700 used everywhere else in the world



John - this may have been posted before, but is there a chart or something that lists all this? Also is there somewhere I can lookup a handset and see if it matches what frequency is used there and if my handset supports it? I know there used to be a site that did all this in the past but I can't remember what it was now :(



https://www.kimovil.com/en/frequency-checker/




JD

quickymart
8851 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2945182 22-Jul-2022 10:57
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, I don't think that was it but never seen that one before. Very helpful! 🙂

tchart

2118 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2945249 22-Jul-2022 13:52
Send private message quote this post

Thanks everyone. Yes it was truely shocking. I’ve had edge, 3G and very minimal 4G. No 5G at all.

But mostly no internet. I’ve had to rely on offline maps - however managed to get lost in Palm Springs when outside the downloaded area.

plas
399 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2945265 22-Jul-2022 14:30
Send private message quote this post

When I was in LA last month roaming was bad. S20 Ultra both with vodafone and 2degrees.

 

It took at least 1 hour to start working when I landed and required turning the phone off multiple times, then at the hotel you would get data for 10mins or so then it would stop.

