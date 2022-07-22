Obviously it’s been a while since anyone traveled but does anyone have any recent experiences with roaming in the USA.
Pre pandemic I traveled to the US a lot and never had any issues with roaming.
However this trip has been a nightmare.
Roaming hardly works. Barely get 3G and probably 80% of the time no internet connection
In the past 3 weeks it’s been the same in the following cities;
Los Angeles
Anaheim
San Diego
Palm Springs
San Francisco
So it doesn’t seem to be isolated to one city or region. These are places I’ve visited before without issue.
We have 2 phones on roaming; iPhone 12 and 12 pro max - Same thing on both.
Now I don’t know if it’s a capacity thing or whether 2 degrees new roaming model is to blame but it’s really annoying knowing you are paying $7 a day ($14 in our case) for roaming that barely works.
Is it worth bringing this up with 2 degrees?