Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Fibre down speed b0rked...unless I use VPN!
Item

1536 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#298876 24-Jul-2022 06:33
Send private message quote this post

I m on 2D Gigabit fibre which has always run at pretty much max speeds.

 

Friday night noticed erratic browsing speeds and stuttering video streaming, but went to bed and thought nothing of it. Connection continued sucking on Saturday with downloads stalling, browsing slow and sometimes not fully loading pages.

Much troubleshooting later.

-Download speeds wobble from 10 to 50 and general browsing and streaming is rough. "real life" download speeds seem worse than the speed test would suggest, i.e from App store.
-Upload speeds sit comfortably and consistently at max - around 500.
-Issue persists with both current Ubiquiti Edge router X plus mesh wifi or when going back to original Fritzbox issued by 2D.
-Issue is same whether wireless or wired and on any/all my devices - Win, Mac, IOS.
-Issue persists after requesting a different fixed IP and after going back to Dynamic IP (did have a similar issue when they assigned me a fixed IP from a range that they shouldn't have!)

If i connect my software VPN on any of my devices, the issue seems to resolve and I get a stable browsing experience and download speeds around 400m down, which i assume is limited by the VPN service itself. Disconnect VPN and I am back to 10-50 again along with a generally rough browsing experience.

2D have assured me that I am not somehow being mistakenly throttled (unlimited max plan) and have passed to Chorus.

Do any of the geekzone gurus have any ideas what could be going on here?




.

Create new topic
timmmay
18535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2945756 24-Jul-2022 07:53
Send private message quote this post

Weird. I wonder if there's a weird routing problem or if your IP has been doubly allocated.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Item

1536 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2945758 24-Jul-2022 07:57
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Weird. I wonder if there's a weird routing problem or if your IP has been doubly allocated.

 

 

 

 

The latter was what I suspected initially as the symptoms are almost identical to when I first got my fixed IP and they gave me something in a range that they shouldn't have!

 

We did test this last night though - they allocated me 2 different fixed IPs and put me back on dynamic and the issue remained...

 

 

 

So yes - the former is now the only thing I could think of! I have sent them a tracert to look at and now I am just waiting to see what they come back with.

 

Not a showstopper - other than PS5 downloads and video streaming on my TV, I can just use my VPN to resume normal service...

 

 

 

But yeah - weird, innit!




.

timmmay
18535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2945760 24-Jul-2022 08:34
Send private message quote this post

I wonder if it's something odd on your router. Don't suppose you have a spare router you can try? And of course reboot ONT / router / computer and ensure you test on ethernet.



Item

1536 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2945818 24-Jul-2022 10:03
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

I wonder if it's something odd on your router. Don't suppose you have a spare router you can try? And of course reboot ONT / router / computer and ensure you test on ethernet.

 

 

 

 

As above, I have tried with both my Edgerouter X and the 2D Fritzbox - same result.

 

ONT rebooted several times.

 

Result is same whether ethernet or WiFi

 

 

 

So definitely seems to be some kind of config/routing issue on the 2D/Chorus side?




.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 