I m on 2D Gigabit fibre which has always run at pretty much max speeds.

Friday night noticed erratic browsing speeds and stuttering video streaming, but went to bed and thought nothing of it. Connection continued sucking on Saturday with downloads stalling, browsing slow and sometimes not fully loading pages.



Much troubleshooting later.



-Download speeds wobble from 10 to 50 and general browsing and streaming is rough. "real life" download speeds seem worse than the speed test would suggest, i.e from App store.

-Upload speeds sit comfortably and consistently at max - around 500.

-Issue persists with both current Ubiquiti Edge router X plus mesh wifi or when going back to original Fritzbox issued by 2D.

-Issue is same whether wireless or wired and on any/all my devices - Win, Mac, IOS.

-Issue persists after requesting a different fixed IP and after going back to Dynamic IP (did have a similar issue when they assigned me a fixed IP from a range that they shouldn't have!)



If i connect my software VPN on any of my devices, the issue seems to resolve and I get a stable browsing experience and download speeds around 400m down, which i assume is limited by the VPN service itself. Disconnect VPN and I am back to 10-50 again along with a generally rough browsing experience.



2D have assured me that I am not somehow being mistakenly throttled (unlimited max plan) and have passed to Chorus.



Do any of the geekzone gurus have any ideas what could be going on here?