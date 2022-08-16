Having issues with AU game servers today, seems like I am being routed via USA for some reason.

Ran a tracert to the FF14 Materia server (located in Sydney):

Tracing route to 153.254.80.103 over a maximum of 30 hops

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms fritz.box [192.168.178.1]

2 14 ms 35 ms 1 ms 186.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.186]

3 2 ms 4 ms 1 ms 198.18.10.209

4 2 ms 1 ms 1 ms 169.10.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.10.169]

5 * * * Request timed out.

6 128 ms 127 ms 131 ms TWODEGREES-svc063403-ic344202.ip.twelve99-cust.net [62.115.175.227]

7 128 ms 175 ms 127 ms las-b24-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.175.226]

8 128 ms 128 ms 128 ms ntt-ic-326358-las-b24.ip.twelve99-cust.net [213.248.103.171]

9 163 ms 163 ms 165 ms ae-6.r24.lsanca07.us.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.3.122]

10 161 ms 158 ms 150 ms ae-4.r20.sydnau02.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.2.221]

11 161 ms 150 ms 149 ms ae-1.r21.sydnau03.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.5.44]

12 151 ms 150 ms 150 ms 199.245.24.25

13 150 ms 150 ms 150 ms 202.68.69.101

14 150 ms 149 ms 149 ms 153.254.80.103

Sus hop at #6 returning an IP from California

I also attempted a tracert to the WoW Oceania servers however it just returns a wall of timeouts past hop 5, however in-game I have the same ping issues (sitting at 150~ms).

Using Cloudflare WARP seems to return my ping to relative normal (32ms, about +10ms over normal)