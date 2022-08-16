Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)AU latency issue
KB119NZ

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#299159 16-Aug-2022 10:04
Send private message quote this post

Having issues with AU game servers today, seems like I am being routed via USA for some reason.

 

Ran a tracert to the FF14 Materia server (located in Sydney):

 

Tracing route to 153.254.80.103 over a maximum of 30 hops

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  fritz.box [192.168.178.1]
  2    14 ms    35 ms     1 ms  186.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.186]
  3     2 ms     4 ms     1 ms  198.18.10.209
  4     2 ms     1 ms     1 ms  169.10.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.10.169]
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6   128 ms   127 ms   131 ms  TWODEGREES-svc063403-ic344202.ip.twelve99-cust.net [62.115.175.227]
  7   128 ms   175 ms   127 ms  las-b24-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.175.226]
  8   128 ms   128 ms   128 ms  ntt-ic-326358-las-b24.ip.twelve99-cust.net [213.248.103.171]
  9   163 ms   163 ms   165 ms  ae-6.r24.lsanca07.us.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.3.122]
 10   161 ms   158 ms   150 ms  ae-4.r20.sydnau02.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.2.221]
 11   161 ms   150 ms   149 ms  ae-1.r21.sydnau03.au.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.5.44]
 12   151 ms   150 ms   150 ms  199.245.24.25
 13   150 ms   150 ms   150 ms  202.68.69.101
 14   150 ms   149 ms   149 ms  153.254.80.103

 

Sus hop at #6 returning an IP from California

 

I also attempted a tracert to the WoW Oceania servers however it just returns a wall of timeouts past hop 5, however in-game I have the same ping issues (sitting at 150~ms).

 

Using Cloudflare WARP seems to return my ping to relative normal (32ms, about +10ms over normal)

Create new topic
NickMack
872 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2955234 16-Aug-2022 10:18
Send private message quote this post

@aspired




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
pwner
389 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2955315 16-Aug-2022 12:27
Send private message quote this post

Please try again now




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 