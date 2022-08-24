Anyone know if 2degrees has a webpage similar to this, but for 5G compatible devices and upcoming software updates to enable existing 2D 5G devices?



https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/phones-compatible-with-volte-and-wifi-calling



I have a 2degrees purchased Oppo Reno4 5G but it still hasn't had the 2degrees operator software update pushed to it so I can use 5G. When I enquired back in February they said it was on its way but months later still nothing. Was hoping there may be a webpage similar to the above but for 5G device software updates and anticipated dates of release. Didn't want to waste their time again by calling or emailing.



Thanks.