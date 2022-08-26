Is anyone else seeing poor speeds from/to the US? It was really noticeable last night trying to update my test OPNsense instance - package downloads were going at a snails pace (LeaseWeb San Francisco mirror). NPerf speed tests are to the 2D servers in Auckland, Sydney, and LA.
US - 26/08/2022 23:04 NZST
US - 26/08/2022 22:49 NZST
US - 26/08/2022 02:56 NZST
It doesn't seem related to US latency issues as the slowest speed test also had the lowest latency. NZ is fine. AU was also having issues last nite, but looks like it has been fixed.
NZ - 26/08/2022 22:45 NZST
AU - 26/08/2022 02:57 NZST
AU - 26/08/2022 22:47 NZST
Compare this to a speed test back in March and the drop is significant - 87% on download and 60% on upload.
US - 31/03/2022 12:22 NZST