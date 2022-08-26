Nope, I am getting ~900Mbit to the US on 2degrees currently so this is 100% just you.

Since you're using Windows it is highly likely you're running into the "classic" rubbish state of Windows TCP tuning. Follow though this: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=66&topicId=239862

If you're using Windows open up the Command Prompt or Powershell under Administrator mode and type the following: netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal Then reboot - see if this improves your speed.

It may be worth mentioning what router you're using too. And booting into Linux and testing via that.