2degrees anyone else seeing poor US throughput?
#299297 26-Aug-2022 23:51
Is anyone else seeing poor speeds from/to the US? It was really noticeable last night trying to update my test OPNsense instance - package downloads were going at a snails pace (LeaseWeb San Francisco mirror). NPerf speed tests are to the 2D servers in Auckland, Sydney, and LA.

 

US - 26/08/2022 23:04 NZST

 

 

US - 26/08/2022 22:49 NZST

 

 

US - 26/08/2022 02:56 NZST

 

 

It doesn't seem related to US latency issues as the slowest speed test also had the lowest latency. NZ is fine. AU was also having issues last nite, but looks like it has been fixed.

 

NZ - 26/08/2022 22:45 NZST

 

 

AU - 26/08/2022 02:57 NZST

 

 

AU - 26/08/2022 22:47 NZST

 

 

 

 

Compare this to a speed test back in March and the drop is significant - 87% on download and 60% on upload. 

 

US - 31/03/2022 12:22 NZST

 

  #2960069 27-Aug-2022 00:21
Nope, I am getting ~900Mbit to the US on 2degrees currently so this is 100% just you.

 

Since you're using Windows it is highly likely you're running into the "classic" rubbish state of Windows TCP tuning. Follow though this: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=66&topicId=239862

 

If you're using Windows open up the Command Prompt or Powershell under Administrator mode and type the following:

 

netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal

 

Then reboot - see if this improves your speed.

 

It may be worth mentioning what router you're using too. And booting into Linux and testing via that.




