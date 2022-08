I've had the need to use the "Pause" function on a 2Degrees prepaid mobile account, and while I know this prevents the account being used, does it prevent the phone from being used for 111 calls ?

I'm hoping it does but suspect it won't.....

Also while on the subject, do 111 calls get logged on your usage report ? I've been advised the phone in question has been used for non-emergency calls to 111 but cant see them in the usage report....