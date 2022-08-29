given you are getting 500 up looks like it is an issue with the wrong shaper being applied to your account for some reason.

given that your home phone is also not working suggests that you are on the default factory settings as the system hasn't picked up your modem and pushed out the config for home phone and your correct username.

to fix the speed issue you should be able to log into your modem and enter your PPPoE username and password settings and it should fix it straight away.