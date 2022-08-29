Hi everyone I just switched to 2degrees yesterday and I suppose on 900/500 speed. but now only 100/500 . the download speed remains at 100 which is very strange ,I restart the ONT, the modem many times still doesn't work. The modem is Fritzbox 7490 and up/down speed all setup at ↓ 1,00 Gbit/s ↑ 1,00 Gbit/ all the LAN setting at 1Gbit/s . 100/500 speed was tested by cable not wifi. I rang 2 degrees yesterday was replied nothing seems wrong so today I decided to ring again, now it has been 1 hour still on waiting someone answer the phone. Also the Home Line Plus also not connected. I've tried many times follow the setup instruction but still fail.. If someone heavily rely on landline and internet when you decide to change to 2 degrees be prepare the landline can't work for several days and the internet speed is way to low. they don't have anyone answer the phone ,neither reply your email.. very frustrating! I thought 2 degrees were excellent with their products and service