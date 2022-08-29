Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees fibre speed issue
perry2017

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#299326 29-Aug-2022 17:18
Send private message quote this post

Hi everyone I just switched to 2degrees yesterday and I suppose on 900/500 speed. but now only 100/500 . the download speed remains at 100 which is very strange ,I restart the ONT, the modem many times still doesn't work. The modem is Fritzbox 7490 and up/down speed all setup at ​↓ 1,00 Gbit/s ↑ 1,00 Gbit/ all the LAN setting at 1Gbit/s . 100/500 speed was tested by cable not wifi. I rang 2 degrees yesterday was replied nothing seems wrong so today I decided to ring again, now it has been 1 hour still on waiting someone answer the phone. Also the Home Line Plus also not connected. I've tried many times follow the setup instruction but still fail..  If someone heavily rely on landline and internet when you decide to change to 2 degrees be prepare the landline can't work for several days and the internet speed is way to low.  they don't have anyone answer the phone ,neither reply your email.. very frustrating! I thought 2 degrees were excellent with their products and service 

Create new topic
pwner
396 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2960840 29-Aug-2022 17:33
Send private message quote this post

given you are getting 500 up looks like it is an issue with the wrong shaper being applied to your account for some reason.

 

given that your home phone is also not working suggests that you are on the default factory settings as the system hasn't picked up your modem and pushed out the config for home phone and your correct username.

 

to fix the speed issue you should be able to log into your modem and enter your PPPoE username and password settings and it should fix it straight away. 




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
perry2017

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2960846 29-Aug-2022 17:58
Send private message quote this post

Thank you so much all sorted !! I put correct username and password instead of default one in the modem and it works ! also after 1 hour long waiting a lady answered my phone she put my account in right position now and she told me the phone line not working because the number hasn't been transferred yet from previous provider lol 

 

 

 

 

MrGadget
127 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
2degrees

  #2960847 29-Aug-2022 18:04
Send private message quote this post

Edit - glad it’s sorted. Ignore my comment then :-)


Until the circuit is billed, it doesn’t pick up the correct download speed for anything over 100Mbps (but you get full plan upload - sounds like your issue).
It can be manually adjusted in the back end to give the right QoS profile as a gap filler until billing is done (it’s usually super quick so not noticed).
Pm me your user details if you don’t get it sorted and I’ll see if I can get someone to apply the QoS profile for your speed.
Cheers

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fitbit Introduce Next Generation Smart Devices
Posted 27-Aug-2022 12:44

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 