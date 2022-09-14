quickymart

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/129857771/2degrees-most-consumerfriendly-large-telco-review-finds
Spark okay, Vodafone not so much.
The information needs to be transparent, how many people are on "endless data" or "Unlimited calls/txts" that don't need to be?
Not quite sure I'm on board with this measure anymore. 1hour 50mins on hold to the helpdesk last night before the connection died. I had made it to 'position 6' in the queue. Been on hold for 40mins this morning so far.
I remember the days when I'd be speaking to a help person within 3-4 minutes. Of course this was a time before any mergers took place.
Will be reviewing options at the end of the current contract period.