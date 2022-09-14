quickymart

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees easiest to deal with!
#299505 14-Sep-2022 09:10
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/129857771/2degrees-most-consumerfriendly-large-telco-review-finds

 

Spark okay, Vodafone not so much.

  #2967982 14-Sep-2022 10:32
The information needs to be transparent, how many people are on "endless data" or "Unlimited calls/txts" that don't need to be?

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #2967987 14-Sep-2022 10:47
Having read the article in full, I can’t help but wonder whether the title of the article is misleading.




Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

  #2967990 14-Sep-2022 10:55
I am forced to be on unlimted calls/texts with them just to get the data plan that I want.




Richard rich.ms



  #2978916 8-Oct-2022 10:41
Not quite sure I'm on board with this measure anymore. 1hour 50mins on hold to the helpdesk last night before the connection died. I had made it to 'position 6' in the queue. Been on hold for 40mins this morning so far.

 

I remember the days when I'd be speaking to a help person within 3-4 minutes. Of course this was a time before any mergers took place.

 

 

 

Will be reviewing options at the end of the current contract period.

