quickymart

Not quite sure I'm on board with this measure anymore. 1hour 50mins on hold to the helpdesk last night before the connection died. I had made it to 'position 6' in the queue. Been on hold for 40mins this morning so far.

I remember the days when I'd be speaking to a help person within 3-4 minutes. Of course this was a time before any mergers took place.

Will be reviewing options at the end of the current contract period.